Terror Nation turned out to support Glynn Academy football Friday for a Night in Terror Town at the Old City Hall.
Fox’s Downtown catered a buffet for coaches, their families, and fans and supporters, who mingled around a ballroom that displayed a slew of door prizes, raffle gift baskets, and various trips/experiences up for silent auction.
The goal for the evening was to raise $10,000 for the Terrors’ academic program.
Among the prizes were an hour long private shooting session with 2022 Georgia Sports Clay Association Hall of Fame inductee Jon Kent, two tickets to a Seattle Seahawks game and $500 towards travel donated by former Glynn Academy standout DeeJay Dallas, an all-inclusive cruise for four to Sand Bar Beach, two personal hold tickets to a Billy Joel concert in New York, and more.
One of the most coveted offerings of the evening was a college football party for 20 catered by Terrors head football coach Rocky Hidalgo.
Proceeds from the event go towards the Glynn football team’s academic program, which covers the cost of tutors, textbooks, and study guides for both regular classes and ACT/SAT prep.
Hidalgo began the academic program at Glynn Academy in 2015, his second year with the school, and it has come to play a significant role in the Terrors’ success in the classroom.