Glynn Academy’s boys soccer teams shut out crosstown rivals Brunswick High, winning 6-0 and staying undefeated in the process.
The Terrors (11-0, 7-0) didn’t forget about the outcomes from last year’s contests, being swept by the Pirates (7-3, 2-3) for the first time in school history.
After an early goal-line save by center-back John William Barbee on Alex Ortiz’s shot, the Terrors knocked off the jitters and played their game.
With both teams pressing high and trying to force bad passes from the backline, the weather started to turn for the worse.
Glynn’s strike force of Luke O’Connor and Gavin Swafford connected on a few one-two’s but were unable to get the final ball into the back of the net.
Brunswick had an opportunity to score the first goal of the night with a free-kick, just outside the penalty box. Oscar Cruz struck the ball above the Glynn wall but not high enough to cause any worry for Durham Daniel in goal.
In the 23rd minute, the Terrors scored the first goal of the night on a marvelous sequence by Jonas Coyle. Coyle took his defender to the left side of the box and tapped the ball underneath the sweeping leg of a Pirate defender. As he controlled the ball, Coyle finessed his shot into the left frame of the goal. With a few of his teammates, Coyle ran over to the Terror student section celebrating the first goal of the night.
Less than 90 seconds later, Glynn picked up its second goal of the night. With its original shot deflected and left in the middle of the pitch, Caleb Faulk struck a low driven shot to the box. A Brunswick defender blocked the shot with his foot but left the ball at the feet of O’Connor. O’Connor drilled in his shot to the bottom corner of the goal. Just like Coyle, O’Connor ran over to celebrate with the student section.
“In the first half, we were not ourselves,” Brunswick head coach Enrique Power said. “We let them dictate the game, we let them control the ball, we let them do whatever they want. They were like the owner around the house. We let them do what they want, and we weren’t ready for it or prepared.
“Mentally they weren’t ready, physically they were there but other than that it wasn’t the game they were waiting for. After today, I think they will learn about what is expected out of them, how the games are going to be from now on. We have got to just learn and move on, it is just one game and let’s play more.”
As the rain started to fall and fans started to bundle up, the play didn’t stop. Things became chippy on the field with a few sliding tackles, grabbing and tugging of jerseys. This wouldn’t stop Glynn from wanting to score as many goals as possible on Brunswick. Gavin Swafford became the third goal scorer of the night when he rebounded a shot that Jerry Martinez parried out on an O’Connor strike.
Coyle would replicate his first goal, earning a brace in the game and giving the Terrors a 4-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half.
“He has been awesome the last two games,” Glynn boys head coach Brockman said. “He was the Man of the Match against Richmond Hill, and he was Man of the Match here. He’s only a sophomore, and he started last year and he’s really really coming on strong. Really everybody that stepped on the field played really well.”
O’Connor recorded his brace after a throw in the final minute of the first half, pushing the lead to 5-0 before entering the locker rooms.
“A lot of emotion in that one,” Glynn Academy head coach Bobby Brockman said. “Felt really good, really proud of the boys. This group was embarrassed last year, the first team to ever lose to Brunswick. We lost twice, the last one on penalty kicks, so really proud of them for how they came out in the first half.”
In the second half, the Pirates were carded four times with coaches Grayson Schulte and Power upset about the calls that hurt their team.
Glynn tacked on its sixth goal of the game on a low-driven cross by O’Connor into the middle of the box. With Coyle dummying the ball, confusing the Pirates’ defense, Swafford struck the ball out of the outreach of Martinez. Swafford joined O’Connor and Coyle with braces on the night.
Brunswick continued to fight, even when they were forced to 10 men, with Chuckobee Hill picking up his second yellow card of the night. The team had seven shots on target, keeping Daniel working hard to keep the clean sheet in net.
“For us, it is a rivalry game, but we have more important games to play throughout the season,” Power said after the loss. “We are still fighting for a spot for playoffs. There are bigger games coming up, this was one of them but we have bigger games coming up. To move this is the best team they are going to play all season. They cant play any worse than this. Other than that, we have just got to move on, it’s just one game, and there are plenty more to play.”
Glynn girls 4
Brunswick 0
In the first game of the night of the City Championship between the bricks, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (10-, 7-0) put together a defensive display to stop the Lady Pirates (3-6-1, 2-3).
Both teams started the game pressing one another, looking for the first mistake to come and capitalize on it.
Glynn found ways to get shots on target in the early minutes, with freshman Diamond Walker making every save to keep her team in the game, eventually finishing with 10 saves in the game.
“She gets it, she’s been playing goalie for a while so she understands the game and knows when to come out and when to stay home,” Brunswick head coach Greg Sturm said. “Even though she is a freshman, she doesn’t talk as much as I want her to talk but she’s still talking to her backline and letting them know if there are gaps. That’s huge, you want that from a goalie.”
In the 25th minute, Eliza Meader struck the crossbar, something she’s done several times this season. She would make up for it by scoring the game’s opening goal in the 15th minute.
After drawing a foul 22-yards away from goal, Meader stepped up as the free-kick specialist and delivered. Her shot tucked into the corner of the goal, away from Walker’s reach.
“She’s a goal scorer, we have got several goal scorers and some nights its her, some nights it’s Emme, Allana, Capers,” Glynn Academy head coach Tom Lemmon said. “Recently, she has been stepping up a bit and helping fill some gaps and getting important goals for us.”
Minutes later Antah used her pace to break away from the Lady Pirates defense, giving her a one-on-one opportunity with Walker. Antah took one too many touches, missing a chance for the second goal. With Walker and Antah colliding after the shot, the two checked on one another while the ball was away from them.
Brunswick’s defense continued to hold a strong line to get the team to only trail 1-0 going into the locker room.
In the second half, Glynn’s finishing abilities came to form with Antah earning her goal in the fourth minute of the second half with an assist by Meader.
Brunswick continued to progress down the field in spurts of the second half, never giving up with its energy. However, the team was never able to put any pressure on the backline of Glynn to cause problems.
“I liked that we were swinging the ball from side to side and switching the point of attack,” Lemmon said. “We didn’t do it as much as we would like, especially up top but our defense was swinging. When you have 21 people in a half of a field, it makes it challenging to get the passes that we are looking and the runs that we are offsides or on top of each other.”
After Brunswick earned a throw-in by the teams’ bench, Glynn quickly took possession of the ball and capitalized on the turnover. Emme Ross found a lot of space on the right side of the box, dribbling her way to the touchline before delivering a low cross to Capers Childs. Childs snuck through the Pirates defense untouched and scored the teams’ third goal of the game.
With 93 seconds left before the final whistle, Meader scored to give herself a brace on the night, giving the Lady Terrors a 4-0 win over the Lady Pirates.
After the win, Lemmon said his team will take wins by any means but it was frustrating for the team to only score four goals with the chances they created.
Although in defeat, Sturm liked what he saw from his team throughout the entirety of the game.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Sturm said. “I thought we competed, we even had the ball in their half and had some chances throughout the game where we were pressuring their defensive line. They are always a strong team, but I feel like they do have some things that we can take advantage of and maybe in the second game we can get more opportunities and shoot and get some goals.”