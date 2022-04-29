Having been a major part of the success under head coach Sharnesha Smith in the five years they have known one another, Glynn Academy’s Paris Smith earned 10 offers to continue her basketball career at the next level.
With East Georgia State head coach Theo Howard in attendance, Smith put the pen to paper Friday to become an official Lady Bobcat for the 2022-23 season.
“First, I want to thank God because without him I wouldn’t be here, and I wouldn’t be blessed with this opportunity,” Paris Smith said inside the Glass Palace. “Also I want to thank my friends and family and everyone else who helped me and supported me. I want to thank my teammates for pushing me through all the hard times and supporting me.
“Last but not least, I want to thank all my coaches, even when I stressed them out a lot, a lot. They still always saw the potential in me and always pushed me. With all that being said, I will further my academic and athletic career at East Georgia State College, and I will be majoring in business.”
Coach Smith spoke at great length about what Paris has meant to the program and the four years they have spent together at the varsity level.
“Paris has been in the program for four years,” Sharnesha Smith said. “She’s definitely an example of what a Lady Terror is. Her commitment, dedication, and hard work every single day are what brought her to this moment. Paris, I just appreciate you for that. Not only is she a great basketball player though, but Paris also is a great character kid and that’s what we like to have in our program as a Lady Terror, and she exemplified that in every aspect.
“Of course that smile she has is contagious, every time I would get on her she would say, ‘Coach Smith just smile’ I’m like OK whatever Paris, but she is. I was very hard on Paris and she knows that for all four years, but she did exactly what I asked her to do. The growth from Paris has just been amazing from what I’ve seen over the four years, so Paris thank you.”
In the four years, Paris spent as a Lady Terror she achieved several outstanding achievements individually and with her team. In the 2018-19 season, Smith was part of the Glynn Academy team that reached the Elite Eight. The following season, the Terrors reached the Class 6A state title game but lost to Forest Park. In her final two seasons, Smith earned all-region 2-6A second-team honors as a junior and all-region 2-6A first-team honors her senior year.
“Oh my god, Paris has been amazing,” Coach Smith said. “I’ve been blessed to be able to have great kids throughout my whole five years here, I’ll be honest. I’ve had some good character kids, just a lot of athleticism. Paris just exemplifies everything that we are about, and of course, she started out here very young as a freshman but she got a lot of playing time. She had to grow very quickly, especially playing behind the people she was playing behind.
“Ever since she stepped foot on the Glynn Academy campus, she has been an impactful player, both in the classroom and on the court of course — just a committed and dedicated kid, hard-working. I rode her a lot, I’ll be honest, because I knew her potential and what she was capable of. She accepted that challenge every single day, every single year and you could see her growth. Just amazing. Her senior year wasn’t a surprise for me, I was waiting on it. I don’t like them to be complacent so I’m going to continue to push them all the time. She gave us everything that she had.”
Coach Smith said she knew since Paris was in eighth grade that she had the talent to earn herself a college basketball career.
“It just took her trusting me as her coach,” Coach Smith said. “Trusting the process ad the vision of our program coming in and her coming to Glynn Academy. We made it happen together.”
Paris added she knew she had the talent all along, it just took till the final two years for her to truly showcase herself.
As interest picked up left and right for Paris, racking up 10 official offers, Coach Smith knew East Georgia was the right place for her.
“East Georgia is getting a gem, he knows that,” Coach Smith said. “He knows what he’s getting. That’s a pipeline for us, we’ve got other kids that are there. For him he knew he had to have her…we were taking the process by storm, and she did that. She made a decision that was best for her and I feel good about East Georgia, I really do. I think she’s going to have an amazing career.”
The playing style under Coach Smith allowed Paris to showcase herself by averaging a double-double her senior season. Going to East Georgia, Paris sees more coming upcoming for her basketball future.
“Their coaching style is similar (to GA’s),” Paris Smith said. “We talked long about it, and how he’s going to get me into a D1 school. He has a better chance than any of the other schools.”