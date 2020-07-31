Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo dropped a bombshell this past Saturday during the 2020 Coastal Pines Techincal College Virtual Media Day held by 912 Sports: expect to see the Terrors airing it out more often than in years past.
No, Hidalgo is not ditching the triple-option — far from it — but with the services of three-star quarterback TJ Lewis at the team’s disposal, the Terrors want to take full advantage.
“We’re going to do some things that I think are going to be really unique to what we do,” Hidalgo said. “We’re going to continue to run the triple option out of the gun. We’ll probably do a little bit more under center at times…
“We spent some time before the shutdown going around and talking to some colleges, and we’ve added some little wrinkles that I think are going to help us. I think an improved passing game is going to help us a ton.”
Glynn’s offensive output has been fairly consistent since Hidalgo took over in 2014. The Terrors have averaged between 24 to 29 points per game in five of Hidalgo’s six seasons.
But 2016 provided a glimpse of just how potent the Glynn Academy offense can be as it averaged more than 36 points per contest under the direction of quarterback DeeJay Dallas en route to a Class 6A quarterfinals appearance.
Lewis only attempted 56 passes in 11 games last season, instead doing much of his damage on the ground, rushing for 17 scores as one of the team’s leading rushers.
Though he still has some work to do as a passer, he’s proven he can throw an accurate ball when he can set his feet. Where Lewis has really impressed is with his ability as a runner, flashing good instincts and a long, easy stride that allows him to accelerate quickly.
The 247 Sports Composite Rating ranks Lewis as the No. 27 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021, and he’s already received 22 offers, including from Louisville, UCF, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.
With Cayden Hutchinson lining up as Glynn Academy’s primary running back, and who Hidalgo referred to as a “growing superstar” in Jaden Drayton in the slot, in addition to Lewis, the Terrors will have a legitimate threat for defenses at each level of its triple option.
Glynn basketball player D’Marion Hayes has also joined the football team, and should add more athleticism to the wide receiver room.
“Like a lot of our teams, we’re going to be really athletic at our skill positions,” Hidalgo said.
Glynn Academy is scheduled to host McIntosh County Academy for a scrimmage at Glynn County Stadium on Aug. 21 before opening the regular season on the road against Islands on Sept. 4.