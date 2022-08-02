FA-BA-001

Frederica’s Ashton Frankel and Jordan Triplett celebrate after a touchdown over Bulloch Academy during the 2021 season.

 Provided Photo/ Sam Norris

Frederica Academy sports will have a new governing body to play under for their sports, as the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) rises to be the governing body.

“The GIAA is basically the athletic part of the GISA (Georgia Independent School Association),” said Frederica Athletic Director Carl Nash. “The GISA is still the overall governing body of all the independent schools but the GIAA is the governing body within that body that will be governing athletics. It is basically the Georgia Independent Athletic Association.”

More from this section

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Family hardware store celebrates 75 years

Many people have memories of heading to the local hardware store with their dads, to pick up items for a weekend project. There is a kind of magic in a family-owned hardware store that a big box store can’t even begin to capture.