Taking over a program that’s played for the middle school football championship in six of the last seven years, John Williams doesn’t have a whole lot he’s looking to change on the field at Jane Macon.
But stepping into the head football coach position vacated by Tucker Jenkins was an opportunity Williams couldn’t turn down.
Formerly the Jane Macon head basketball coach and an assistant on Jenkins’ football staff, Williams has the chance to put his fingerprints on the program and continue molding the lives of young men.
“it’s something I’m definitely happy about,” Williams said. “It gives me the ability to use my platform and reach more kids. That’s the biggest thing for me.
“Wins and losses, I know they’ll come and go, but to me, it’s bigger than that.”
Losses aren’t something Jane Macon has experienced often in recent seasons.
The Eagles capped off an undefeated season by claiming their second straight middle school championship in a 30-6 victory over Glynn Middle in October. It was the fifth time Jane Macon has won the title in the last seven years.
However, last season was just the first for Williams — a former football player at Brunswick High — coaching at the middle school level.
Williams returned to Brunswick in 2015, and he began his coaching career the following year as an assistant under former Pirates head coach Larry Harold. He remained on staff when Sean Pender took over the reigns at BHS before trying his hand at the middle school for the first time a year ago.
“Coach Pender came to me and asked me if I would help him on that level, and I thought it was a great opportunity to grow in the profession,” Williams said. “So when he offered it to me, I jumped on it with the understanding that I would still be here with the high school during offseason and during the season when the middle school season was over.”
Williams feels the talent on the field is the least of his worries as a head coach despite standouts Jarrod Elkins, Ty’ler Sams, Myron Williams, River Creel and Derrick Cobb moving on to the high school.
Ja’Marious Towns, Peyton Smith, Tim Williams and Grant Moore will be among the rising eighth-graders Williams will look to lead the team on the field, but ultimately, what the team does in the classroom is more important to the first-year head coach.
“School work and grades are probably my No. 1 thing,” Williams said. “We had that last year, and I want to make sure we keep that going on. Right after that would probably be discipline.
“Those are two things I’m really going to try to put my stamp of approval on when I go in. I feel like once you do those two things, the wins will come.”
But Williams also wants to develop his players into varsity-ready student-athletes. He believes the better prepared rising freshman are, the more time high school coaches can save in re-teaching fundamentals.
“I think one of the better things for me is the fact I’ve coached on the high school level and know what kids need coming into high school,” Williams said. “So I kind of really focus on those specific areas just to kind of make sure I prepare them for when they get to coach Pender and all the other coaches up there, that they’ll have a little more knowledge than the ones who came when I was coaching high school.”