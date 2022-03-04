Riyon Rankin put the state of Georgia on notice Thursday at Glynn Academy’s home meet.
The junior high jumper finished third at the Class 6A Track and Field State Championships a year ago with a leap of 6-feet-6 inches, which was still below his personal best of 6-8 achieved earlier in the season.
But Rankin has taken his game to another level this year, opening the campaign with a new personal best of 7 feet, the best by any athlete in the nation this season.
“It’s just dedication to wanting to be great,” said Brunswick High coach Brian Edwards. “He actually jumped 6-8 at his first meet, which was the Richmond Hill meet, and that was really two weeks after basketball had ended.
“Just to be where he’s having such a great start this year, only means it’s going to be a great ending to this season for us.”
Rankin beat out Glynn Academy’s Tyson Rooks, who jumped 6-2 for second place, as the crosstown rivals move their competition from the hardwood to the track. It was one of seven first-place finishes by the Brunswick boys at the meet.
Zebulun Jackson won the 100-meter dash with a 10.94 time of 10.94, Jayden Drayton took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.94, and Jashawn Wilson’s 53.94 earned him first in the 400-meter dash.
Devon Cummings took first in the 110-meter hurdles, his time of 14.84 edging out teammate Nick Gray’s 15.04, but Gray went on to take first in the 300-meter hurdles, beating out fellow Pirate Ivan Johnson by a hair.
Brunswick’s boys beat Glynn in the brand new 4x200, running a 1:33.00 to the Terrors’ 1:34.00, and Jamal Meriweather’s throw of 131-08.00 earned him first in discus.
“I am very excited about what we have here,” Edwards said. “The meet was a great, great meet for us. We were able to look at a couple different things. This year in track, they added the 4x200, so when they did that, they changed around the schedule a little bit…
“We have to play with the schedule because the athletes can only run four events total. Jayden Drayton, he actually ran the 200, and he ran a phenomenal time of a 22.94. That’s the first time he’s run the 200 for us here… It’s just good to see the progression of the kids, and how they’re working together. They all have an overall goal of getting to Carrollton and doing well.”
The Glynn Academy boys also notched some first-place finishes at its first home meet of the year, including sweeping the distance runs with Atticus Halley (2:05.00) taking the 800-meter run, Cole Albright (5:06.00) winning the 1,600-meter run, and Patrick Sapp (11:10.00) coming out on top of the 3,200-meter run.
The Terrors also won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.64, the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:36.00, and the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:49.00.
Glynn Academy’s Anthony Kirksey won the long jump with a leap of 20-10.50, beating out teammate Greg Peacock’s jump of 19-07.50.
On the girls’ side, the Terrors saw Lexi Alberson win the 800-meter run (2:41.00)) and the 3,200-meter run (13:13.00), Charley Podlesny (6:13.00) won the 1,600-meter run, and Akirria Mountain (18.74) won the 100-meter hurdle.
McKenzie Taylor’s throw of 31-0.300 earned her first in the shot put, and the Glynn girls win the 4x400-meter relay in 5:13.00.
The Brunswick girls got a first-place finish from Tamaya Elkins in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.24, Riley Letson in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 57.44, and the 4x400-meter relay in 11:47.00.