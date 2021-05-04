Two new head coaches are set to join the Glynn County Athletics family. Monday, the Glynn County School System announced the hiring of Ryan Alfau as the head coach of the Glynn Academy wrestling team and Kaylah Hall as the new Brunswick High softball head coach.
Alfau brings an impressive resume to the Golden Isles, where he’ll have big shoes to fill a year after Glynn Academy saw Jackson Wakeland earn the program’s first individual state championship under the direction of his father, and Terrors coach, Scott.
“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Coach Ryan Alfau,” athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement. “Glynn Academy Principal Matthew Blackstone, as well as Coach Scott Wakeland, were very instrumental in the hiring process. Coach Alfau has an incredible history in wrestling both as a former high school and collegiate wrestler. His background as a wrestler has followed him into the coaching ranks as he is thought of throughout the state of Georgia as one of the top wrestling coaches in the southeast.
“He is a program builder, and I have no doubt that Glynn Academy wrestling will quickly become known as one to the top programs in the state of Georgia. He and his wife have roots in Southeast Georgia, so we are happy to get them back into this part of the State. I am very excited to watch Coach Alfau and Coach Wakeland work together to lead the Glynn Academy wrestling program into one of the top programs in the state of Georgia.”
A high school wrestling coach for 17 years, Alfau has worked as an assistant on a state championship program in Camden, and as a head coach, he turned Turner County into a consistent top 5 contender at both the state traditional and duals competitions.
Since first becoming a head coach in 2014, Alfau has coached athletes to 16 individual state titles and more than 75 all-state placings.
“My family and I are excited and grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Glynn Academy Wrestling family,” Alfau said. “We are looking forward to the growth of the program, and to creating opportunities for our student athletes to succeed through the great sport of wrestling.”
Hall will be tasked with turning around a Brunswick softball team that failed to qualify for the Region 2-6A tournament a season ago, and she’s got plenty experience in doing just that. In fact, softball is in her family’s blood.
“Coach Hall comes to us from South Florida, where she has grown her program each year into a championship program,” Waters said. “Coach Hall is a great communicator, and she is excellent at building relationships and growing her programs. She is a players’ coach and players love to play for her.
“I have known Coach Hall’s family for a long time. Her relatives run the very successful North Florida Storm travel program. Her father is a very successful coach and she has been around the game her entire life. I am looking forward to work with her and watching her grow the Brunswick High softball program on and off the field.”
Hall said her goal is to create a competitive environment within the program that encourages continued participation by building a passion for the sport.
“I am committed to working alongside our coaches and parents to teach sportsmanship, teamwork and confidence in each student athlete to help make their experience fun and exciting,” Hall said. “My No. 1 goal is to prepare every student athlete for success on and off the field, and for their future beyond Brunswick High School.
“I am excited to board the pirate ship and lead our young women toward success.”
Both new coaches will make their way to town soon to introduce themselves to players and parents in a meet and greet available to the public.
Alfau will hold his meeting in the Glynn Academy cafeteria May 13 at 6:30 p.m., and Hall’s availability is scheduled for May 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brunswick High cafeteria.