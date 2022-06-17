Having been named the newest head coach of the Glynn Academy girls basketball program, Myosha Leeper is excited to take over at her alma mater after former head coach Sharnesha Smith left for hers at Camden County.
Leeper played at Glynn Academy under Terrors coaching legend Theresa Adams from 1991-95, and she has been dreaming of this day for a long time.
“It has been so surreal,” Leeper said of coaching her alma mater. “I actually grew up across the street from Glynn Academy. I played on the ramps, I rode my bicycle and skateboard down the ramps and I would go over to the games. A lot of the people that played over there were my inspiration because I always wanted to say ‘One day, I will play over there.’ Then it was my turn to play. My senior year we went 25-4, we made it to the state finals and lost to the state champions in the Final Four that year. We didn’t even have a big team that year. But now to have the keys and to walk in and now I’m the coach, it has really been so surreal for me.”
Being announced as the head coach roughly a week ago, it has been all grounds running for the Needwood middle school teacher.
“Right now, I’ve been getting a small amount of the girls in just because of the transition,” Leeper said. “I have a young team right now, mostly up-and-coming ninth-graders, 10th-graders. I have two 11th-graders and I haven’t really had any seniors show up yet, I don’t know if they are on vacation or not. Right now I have a young team, but we are in the gym and we have been in there since they named me. We have been in their working on fundamentals and working on getting better.”
Leeper said she knows her players are behind the eight ball because of the transition period, but that hasn’t stopped her from trying to put together some summer games for her players to be ready.
“I’m in the process of trying to get us a couple of summer games in July before we start the school year,” Leeper said. “On Monday and Tuesday, I went up to Bryan County and had a summer shootout there and I went and networked with coaches and got a lot of great contacts. I’m reaching out to some coaches to get us some games in July.”
A Lady Terror through and through, Leeper knows the team had eight seniors graduating from last year’s first-round state playoff loss. Having heard many say it could take a few years to get going in the right direction, Leeper is focused on having her players buy into her preaching.
“Defense, defense, defense,” Leeper said of what Glynn will buy into. “Defense wins games, doing the little things right and we need everybody to work as a team. We will be alright if we can do those things right, we will be alright. Right now it’s just getting them to buy into what im preaching about our program and it just going from there.”
Leeper’s style of coaching is all about being strong on the defensive side of the ball for all 32 minutes of play.
“Yes, we have to be able to stop the ball,” Leeper said of her coaching style. “So defense is my main thing because the offense will come once we stop the ball. If we just allow the team to just dominate then it won’t matter what we do. We have to be able to cause havoc all four quarters. Be able to run up and down the floor without getting tired. We are working on conditioning right now, defense, and boxing out. Doing the little things right.”
Dealing with stressful times of wearing every hat to get the program going, Leeper still wouldn’t trade it for anything.
She now gets to shift her focus from coaching three sports at the middle school level, to now solely focusing on coaching the Lady Terrors basketball team. Leeper even threw out a quick pitch to get some players from fall sports to join the program.
“My plan is to get some of those volleyball girls to come play,” Leeper said. “I’m supporting everybody, like let’s go you need to be an all-around player. When your season ends, come play basketball.”