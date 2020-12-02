Jordan Triplett may only be a freshman in terms of what year of high school he’s in, but after ten games, he sure doesn't run like one.
Frederica Academy’s football team lost their starting running back near the beginning of the season, and the bulk of the load fell on Triplett’s shoulders.
That workload didn’t bother him — instead, he thrived off of it. With a veteran offensive line leading the way for him, Triplett is among the best in the country and state.
According to MaxPreps, he is the No. 1 freshman running back in the country and is the No. 3 running back in Georgia behind two seniors who are only seven and 11 yards ahead of him.
To put it in perspective, he's outgained McIntosh County Academy's Trenton Johnson (No.6 ), Pinewood's Mic Wasson (No. 9), and Richmond Hill's Ashaud Roberson (No. 10)
After ten games, Triplett’s toted the rock 202 times for 1,704 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averages 170.4 yards a game and 8.4 yards a touch.
Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said he is a pleasant surprise.
“When Kyle (Perez) went down, I was like, oh, no, I don't know what we're going to be able to do and what we couldn’t,” Derrick said. “He can tote it, and he doesn't care to bear that load all the time. He gets better as the game goes on — he gets good and loose after about 15 carries. Then it's that's 15 through 30 that he beats everybody up.”
Last week in their second game against Bulloch, Triplett busted open touchdown runs of 85, 52 and 35 just in the second half. It was also his second straight week with four touchdowns.
“I mean, he just gets better and better,” Derrick said. “A lot of that goes to his workmanship mentality of coming in here every day trying to be the first in sprints and doing everything. He doesn't mind — he's just going to go to work and get better.”
Triplett said his teammates are a big reason why he enjoys being out there so much.
“It's the community — like playing with all the guys,” Triplett said. “They just really made me love the sport more every day.”
That mentality seems to be who Triplett is. Instead of bragging about himself, he wanted to compliment his offensive line and blockers.
“I trusted my boys. The line and the receivers blocked good, and they got it through,” Triplett said. “I love them — at the end of the year, I'm definitely going to be buying them all cupcakes. I can't thank them enough."
The offensive line consists of four seniors, so having veterans blocking helped him get those 1704 yards.
However, Derrick said that his workmanship and mentality are why he’s been able to perform so well on the field. From being called Captain America and a blind racehorse during the summer and beginning of the season to now being a leader, Triplett embraced it all.
“I used to call him a blind racehorse because he wanted to run outside. Now he's started to see everything up inside — he knows what he's doing in there,” Derrick said. “As the season went on, I kept telling him we got to fine-tune some things — pass blocking, fakes, things like that.
So it's going to be the little thing that's going to separate him from a lot of other people.
“He does a lot of little things, and he's going to get better and better. He still got three more years to get better — I mean, he's getting good at it right now, He's just a really good player. He's a team player — he wants to have a good time and win.”
In recent years the Knights have always seemed to have an explosive playmaker, and Triplett is the next to join that list.
“He's our playmaker — he has developed into that,” Derrick said. “That's been big because it's not like a guy that stretches the field for you. He's a guy if he hits a regular iso when somebody is not there to catch him — he can run you over and be gone. He's a playmaker, and he makes the wheels on the bus go around offensively, and he's developed into that.”
Derrick said he’d improved the most with his vision being able to see in between the tackles. At first, Derrick said he seemed shy, but once he figured out he could make things happened, he turned it up a notch.
“Then after he got to carrying it a few times up in there, he realized I can run up in there and knock people down and run over some folks,” Derrick said. “I think that's been a big thing — his vision and his and just his mentality of I can do this.”