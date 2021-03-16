Shawn Munoz took the mound for Glynn Academy in its Region 2-6A series opener Monday at Wainwright Field and promptly sat down three straight Richmond Hill batters in just 12 pitches.
It was just a small showing of what was to come from the senior as he held the Wildcats (4-9, 1-3) without a hit over eight innings to help lift the Terrors (8-3, 4-0) to a 1-0 victory on Gus Gandy’s walk-off single.
It was a career outing for Munoz, who signed with South Georgia State College ahead of the season. The submarine righty tossed 103 pitches over eight frames, striking out 12 while walking just two batters — one of which was an intentional base on balls in the top of the eighth.
“He’s been a bulldog for us for sure,” said Glynn Academy head coach Trent Mongero. “Just competing, going right at hitters, and he’s giving us a chance to win every single time he’s been on the mound. Last night he was light’s out.
“We fully believe he’s going to bring that type of intensity and focus every time he steps on the field because that’s his makeup. He wants the ball.”
Munoz has become the Terrors’ co-ace this season alongside Blake Wood; he’s still yet to allow an earned run while pitching a team-high 28.2 innings. He’s struck out 35 while issuing just four walks, and his WHIP sits at just 0.63.
It’s been a rapid development for Munoz since finally settling into the position just two summers ago. Before that, Munoz played the outfield in middle school and moved behind the plate to begin his prep career.
But Munoz bought into the program and evolved as a teammate, which positioned him for the breakout he’s currently experiencing.
“Four years ago, I would never envision Shawn being where he is today,” Mongero said. “Not just from a position standpoint, but from a mental toughness, competitive, bringing consistent effort, focus, intensity, preparation — he’s come such a long way. That’s a tribute to him and the adjustments he was willing to make.”
Munoz’s fire and competitiveness are immediately apparent upon watching him work, and his unconventional delivery makes it tough for opposing batters to get a read on his pitches, which move all over the plate.
“He can run it in on you, he can cut it and move it away from you, he can come over the top with a fastball and throw a breaking pitch from the top too,” Mongero said of Munoz’s repertoire. “The ball is moving in a lot of different directions, and for any hitter, that’s a nightmare.”
Glynn Academy also saw Munoz throw a complete game to open its series against South Effingham last week as part of a dominant stretch for Terrors pitchers. Opponents have scored just four earned runs against GA pitching over the past five contests.
Wood is turning in another strong season with an ERA of 1.63 and a WHIP of 1.05 over 25.2 innings. He and Munoz provide Glynn with a terrifying 1-2 punch at the top of its rotation.
Now the Terrors are focused on getting the rest of their staff to perform closer to the best version of themselves to fill in the cracks.
“We’re going to have to rely on guys,” Mongero said. “It’s just not going to be able to be complete game Shawn, complete game Blake, complete game Echols. That’s pretty unrealistic.
“But we’re just going to go one game at a time, truly. Our focus is on Wednesday right now, that’s it.”
Tom Echols and Joe Cutia have received a majority of the starts outside of Munoz and Wood, and one of those two are likely to start Game 2 of the series against Richmond Hill on Wednesday.
Glynn Academy may need another solid outing from its starter if Richmond Hill deploys ace Leighton Finley, a junior pitcher committed to the University of Georgia.
“Richmond Hill is a very good ball club, and they’re very well coached, and they now have their number one guy back from basketball — any time he’s on the mound, he’s going to give them a chance to win,” Mongero said. “He’s a new cog in their defense that wasn’t there a week ago… So you go up to their place and are likely going to see him, and we’re just going to have to really play a complete ballgame, and that’s what we’re focusing on (in practice).”