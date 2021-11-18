The 11th RSM Classic teed off Thursday as 156 golfers treated the returning gallery of spectators with record- setting numbers.
The weather conditions for a fall day on the island were gorgeous as the wind was seldom and the sun peaked through the clouds for most of the day.
Thus, giving golfers an opportunity to put themselves as high on the leaderboard as possible for the remaining three days of competition.
Leading the field after day one is Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who equaled the Seaside course record, shooting 10-under par (60). Muñoz made eight birdies and an eagle on par-5 15 to go along with a bogey-free round.
His record-tying performance only gives him a one-shot lead over four others (Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Stallings, Zach Johnson, and Chez Reavie).
“Really solid,” Muñoz said of his 10-under opening round performance. “I didn’t birdie either 1 or 2 and gladly hit a great shot on 3, made that one and then kind of got it going on 5, 6, 7. We made the turn, Corey (Conners) was I think 6 under through nine, I was 5, so we were feeling it. We were kind of like feeding off each other. And that eagle on 15 was like all right, we can do this. Unfortunately didn’t birdie 16 or 17, but really happy. Really, really happy.”
Muñoz said he’d been hitting the ball well during the Wednesday pro-am and the first round but didn’t believe he needed to shoot a really low number.
“No. To be honest, no, not that low,” Muñoz said. “I felt great yesterday playing the pro-am, I felt like it was the same conditions. I had basically the same weather for two days, so I knew I was hitting it good, and nothing, I just let it happen. It was good.”
Johnson, sitting one shot back, had a chance to tie or take the lead set by Muñoz as he teed off on Seaside’s 16th hole.
“Oh, yeah, it hit me after I birdied 13,” Johnson said about possibly tying or taking the lead. “Birdied 12 and 13 and I got it to 8. I had a pitching wedge in my hand on 14, hit a good shot, actually hit a really good putt, but it was all of 18 to 20 feet….Then obviously making birdie on 15, I was like, well, two more and I’m right there. I gave myself looks. I gave myself pretty good looks and that’s all you can hope for. I kind of wanted to get to 60.”
Johnson said he’s played really well in a lot of opening rounds in his career, but he knows if he continues to work he can put himself in a position to do damage.
Johnson’s one of 12 Sea Island golfers playing in the RSM Classic. He does know in the 11-year history of the tournament that no Sea Island golfer has lifted the coveted trophy.
“When you got 12 of us living out here that are playing in the golf tournament, you think the law of average at some point one of us is going to get it, but it’s hard,” Johnson said. “There’s great players from every little nook in the world and they are assembled here. It’s just difficult. Maybe a little bit more pressure because we got a lot of friends and family and faces that we don’t typically see in this arena. But it’s awesome and you got to embrace it.
“If I cant do it, I would love to see one of my peers that lives here too, specifically our host (Davis Love III). That would be the most epic thing of all time. But if it’s not him then another one is great too.”