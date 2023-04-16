Opening up the first round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs, both No. 1 seeded Glynn Academy soccer teams had the opportunity to play No. 4 Lee County at Glynn County Stadium.
Originally the Lady Terrors were meant to play on Thursday, but due to inclement weather that forced the game to be pushed to a doubleheader matchup on Friday night, the team was shorthanded in some areas on the field.
Forced to mix and match his lineup, Glynn girls coach Thomas Lemmon said the team being shorthanded allowed some girls a chance to play pivotal minutes.
“That was it, all of our girls have played all year long and this game was no different, other than the fact that it was a playoff game,” Lemmon said of playing a young team. “They have stepped up all year long, and we were missing seven/eight girls. It gave the younger girls a lot more playing time, and they were used to playing anyway.”
Stepping up once more on the season, freshman Laella Reedy scored the first goal 13 minutes into the game.
Having had several chances early and often, the Lady Terrors were able to separate themselves when a botched clearance by a Lee County defender allowed Reedy to get past her defender off the right flank and crash for the loose ball inside the box.
Reedy showed no hesitation and poked the ball past the charging Trojan keeper to put the Lady Terrors on the board first.
“Once they kind of settled down more and once we shifted a couple of players in positions to start getting more possession, we started creating a little more attack for us,” Lemmon said of the start to the game.
Settling into the game, the Lady Terrors continued to put pressure on the backline of the Trojans with shots flying from everywhere on the field. Although shots weren’t converting into goals for the team, they were able to get calls to favor them and that happened midway through the first half.
Looking to get a second goal to continue rolling past Lee County, Eliza Meader challenged the heart of the defense on her own before making a through ball pass for Channing Orendorf. Playing left back for a majority of her sophomore year, Orendorf returned up top and converted on the big chance.
Getting the through ball pass and taking a touch with her right, Orendorf took a shot straight at the Trojan’s keeper. Seeing the ball deflect right off the keeper straight back to her, the ball bounced off Orendorf and towards the goal line. She waited and watched as the ball crossed the goal before a clearance could occur.
Leading 2-0 for the rest of the first half and into the second half, Glynn continued to fire shots on goal looking and waiting for the third to just get past the Trojan keeper.
That happened 10 minutes into the half as Meader won the ball off a throw-in. Taking a touch to get past the Trojan defender man-marking her to get down the left flank, the junior cut back towards the box and fired a shot to the far right corner for the third and final goal of the game.
Staying solid defensively for the rest of the game to keep the clean sheet and move on to the second round of the playoffs, Lemmon highlighted how tough the playoff games truly are.
“3-0 is a win in the playoffs, they are going to be a lot closer,” Lemmon said. “We are done with the 10-0 games, but they are all going to be close because all the teams are here to play and deserve to be here.”
Matched up with St. Pius X for the second round of the playoffs, Glynn Academy will use its advantage of being the No.1 seed to true form for a Wednesday kickoff.
“That’s it, they have to travel which is a big thing,” Lemmon said of the advantage his team possesses. “It’s why you want the No. 1 seed, and to stay home as long as you can. The girls can sleep in their beds and rest. We will get some film and notes on them and be prepared for them on Wednesday.”
Terrors 3
Trojans 0
Coming out the gate firing shots all around the frame of the goal, the Glynn Academy boys found themselves in a battle-tested game with a strong performance from the Lee County goalkeeper.
Able to put together strong patterns of play to get chances, the final shot wasn’t converted to the liking of head coach Bobby Brockman —as the team only led 1-0 through the first half.
“We made him look really good with so many shots at him,” Brockman said. “I have never seen us miss those kinds of opportunities. We have to be a lot better in front of goal. We generated the chances in front of the goal, especially in the first half. we should have been up five or six goals at halftime and instead, we are only up 1-0 and we gave them belief.”
The lone goal of the half came off a Chandler Owens-designed throw-in. Known as the specialist with his throw-in abilities, the Terrors crowded the box as Owens sailed the overhead throw 25 yards down field. Barely missing the head of Thomas Mitchell, the ball dropped right to the feet of Keller Lopez, and with no hesitation, the center half broke the deadlock.
Unable to convert other chances they had, Brockman said his team knew from the moment they entered the locker room they knew they had squandered too many chances in the opening half.
Coming out for the second half, the Terrors continued to come with flurries of chances. It took only 90 seconds to get goal number two of the game.
Once more having the ball in his hands on a designed throw-in, Owens sailed his throw into a crowded box looking for a teammate to get on the end of it. That teammate was Jonas Coyle, who positioned himself perfectly around a Trojan defender for a strong header to get past the Trojans keeper for a 2-0 lead.
The Terrors scored their third and final goal in open play after scoring two set-piece goals by way of Owens’ throw-ins.
Already having several opportunities to dribble past the Lee defense, Harrison Lee did so yet again with 22 minutes left in the game. Winning the ball in the middle of the field, Lee executed a perfect counter-attack as he dribbled past one Trojan defender before pinpointing Jack Roberts past the last line of defense for a perfect first-time shot to slot it bottom corner.
Leading 3-0 and continuing to rotate his squad to give younger guys key minutes in the playoffs, Brockman highlighted how defensively sound the defense was to limit chances all night long, even if the team struggled to convert the chances in front of goal.
Sealing the deal with a 3-0 win over Lee County, Glynn Academy hosts Dunwoody in the second round of the state playoffs on Thursday. Brockman is ready to have the team back in a normal routine.
“It was just difficult this week, but we had the time to prepare,” Brockman said, balancing spring break and state playoffs. “We can only get the ball in front of the net, and it’s up to the players to put the ball into the back of the net. I think we will do much better after three good days of training next week as we get to the game on Thursday.”