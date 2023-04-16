Opening up the first round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs, both No. 1 seeded Glynn Academy soccer teams had the opportunity to play No. 4 Lee County at Glynn County Stadium.

Originally the Lady Terrors were meant to play on Thursday, but due to inclement weather that forced the game to be pushed to a doubleheader matchup on Friday night, the team was shorthanded in some areas on the field.

