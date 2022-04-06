Frederica Academy boys basketball head coach Carl Nash is retiring from the sport he has a great passion for, after 40 years in the game.
Nash’s first head coaching job was in Mobile, Alabama when he took the role of head coach and athletic director at Spring Hill College, an NAIA school. During his seven years, the Badgers averaged 20 wins a season and went to the NAIA Final Four.
After the conclusion of his first year in charge at Spring Hill, Nash had an opportunity to coach in Saudi Arabia as part of their international program. In his lone year over in the Middle East, Nash guided the team to a 27-7 record, earning Coach of the Year honors, and the Ramadan Game Championship.
“It’s kind of the circumstances where you are thrown in the situation (that you fall into),” Nash said. “But I ended up going and did very well. When I came back and started coaching again at Spring Hill, we were very good again.”
With his seventh season in charge of Spring Hill completed, Nash’s newest opportunity rose when Clemson head coach Cliff Ellis asked if he would like to interview for an assistant coach with the Tigers.
“That’s when I kind of knew that I had a chance to really make a living at doing what I wanted to do and the passion I had for it,” Nash said. “Being with Cliff did a lot for me.”
During his brief tenure with Clemson and eventually Auburn, Nash was listed as a top assistant coach who lead the preseason conditioning program and was director of basketball camps.
After spending time with both Tigers’ programs, Nash took over as Chipola Junior College head coach and athletic director for three years. Having success once again, Nash received another call, this time from Jeff Price at Georgia Southern to be an assistant coach. For 10 years, Nash was part of an Eagles program that broke a 14-year postseason drought by going to the NIT in 2006.
“Over the years, you are put in circumstances that you have no answers for,” Nash said. “There are good times and some bad times. “It just fell altogether for me and there isn’t a place that i coached, that I didn’t like. I loved every place that I’ve been, there’s not a lot of guys that can say that. I’m very blessed.”
A few other destinations Nash coached were in China and with the Orlando Magic for a summer. Nash had an opportunity to work for the Erie Bayhawks (now Lakeland Magic) in the G-League.
However, an opportunity at Frederica Academy for a head coach and athletic director needed to be filled.
“That’s when I had an opportunity to come to Frederica, and I could actually plant some roots,” Nash said. “That’s what I did, I only did that for a short time. I didn’t really want to move again, and I definitely didn’t want to move to a part of the country where I knew I would freeze to death. I wasn’t quite ready for that climate change.
“I was very lucky. The job at Frederica came up and I had never been at a high school before, but I felt like it was time to take that opportunity that I felt like the good Lord gave me and it all worked out.”
Arriving in 2016, Nash didn’t know the home of the Knights would be the final show for him.
“I think as time went on, I just felt like I wasn’t doing as well as I wanted to do as a basketball coach at this level,” Nash said. “There is a lot of teaching and I felt like I didn’t do a good job with that. Most of our kids play other sports, and I’m not used to spending a lot of time outside of the season watching my basketball players do other sports.
“Most of the time they are in the gym working out. For me, that was pretty difficult. It was hard for me to not be able to have players work out year-round because they are doing other sports, as they should.”
Finding difficulty in having a majority of his team be stars in other sports, Nash continued to coach with an open mind and loved the challenges that came with coaching at Frederica.
“I love the strategy and looking at a basketball almost like a map,” Nash said. “You are having to decipher that map every day. That’s how I approached my job, and I wasn’t able to do that at Frederica as much as I would’ve liked. Those kinds of challenges were good too, they challenged me to change a little bit, and I needed that every now and then. Sometimes change is good. That’s how I went with Frederica and I think it was successful.”
In his six years in charge, Nash guided the Knights boys basketball team to four Georgia Independent Schools Association Class 3A region championship games and an Elite Eight appearance this past season.
“I think the strategy was there, we didn’t win as many games as I wanted to,” Nash said. “I love the challenge that I had at Frederica. When you are ready to stop and slow down and you want to make it the last stop for your home, that says a lot about the place that you are at. I haven’t had a real home since I left high school. Most of the time I’ve been on the road coaching, and that’s all I’ve known.
“Now, I want to make a home of where I’m at. I think that speaks volumes for what Frederica Academy is to me. What it’s done for me as a person is more so than a coach.”
Although he steps away from being on the sidelines and leading the Knights basketball team, Nash retains his role as athletic director. As the school continues to expand and showcase itself, Nash sees the first order of business being the improvement of the facilities.
“You want to have the nicest facilities you can have to compete in,” Nash said. “We have to upgrade our facilities, and we are doing that as we speak. Those are the things that I have to do, and I look forward to doing so as the alethic director. The valuable commodity which is our student-athletes, we have to give them whatever they need to compete within reason. We can do that, we are working on that and it’s getting to that point where some of it is coming to fruition. I feel pretty good about all of that.”
Only ever knowing basketball as his true passion in life, Nash said he’s ready to move the passion he once had for 40 years as a coach into continuing to build Frederica Academy as a sporting powerhouse at the GISA level.
“The passion I have for basketball overrides anything I’ve ever done before,” Nash said. “Now, I can turn that passion into something else. That’s to help our student-athletes in the years to come and to have the proper needs to be successful. I’m going to put that passion into that now and hopefully, some of that will be a success before I leave completely.”