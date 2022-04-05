The Pirates’ soccer programs hosted the South Effingham Mustangs on the first day of spring break, with the Pirates looking to clinch the No. 3 seed for playoffs and the Lady Pirates looking to end their season on a high.
In the first game of the evening, the Lady Pirates (5-12-1, 3-9) were looking to spoil the Lady Mustangs’ season by taking control of the game early.
During the first 15 minutes of the game, Brunswick stood tall against a South Effingham team that struggled to develop any form of possession.
The team communicated well on the field, closing gaps in the final third to not allow any shots that could cause harm for Georgia Lawless in goal.
As the teams went back and forth throughout the field, the Lady Pirates took advantage of the chances they created with Madelyn Hanks, Shiloh Ferguson, and Alayna Molina running atop the final third.
With 11 minutes to go in the first half, the Lady Pirates had a chance to create danger inside the box, but instead of shooting Hanks looked to make one final pass. Although that chance didn’t lead to anything, the team created another chance 20 seconds later that put the first goal on the board.
After receiving an over-the-top ball from Emma Counts, Lourdes Royal ran down the ball to keep it away from the Mustangs’ defense, doing so Royal made a cut into the box. Taking one too many touches inside the box, Royal saw the Mustangs goalie and defender clash with one another. With the ball bouncing to the feet of Hanks, she struck the ball with her left foot and looped it over the defense for the goal.
For the final 10 minutes, the Lady Pirates buckled down defensively and stopped the pressure that was built by the Mustangs.
“I was proud of the girls in the first half,” said Brunswick girls coach Greg Sturm. “It was a complete 40 minutes that we played, took advantage of the opportunities on offense, and played good defense.”
Taking a 1-0 lead into the second half, Sturm told his team that if they could grab a second goal early, they would be able to sit back and hold out for a win.
“When we got up, I think they were feeling it too,” Sturm said of playing spoilers. “They were feeling great at halftime, and I told them you just got to keep the momentum and play the way we are playing. I thought we did at first. The first 10 minutes were OK and then after that, we held on for dear life.”
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for Brunswick.
In the 25th minute, the Mustangs tied the game on a low-driven cross across the box for an easy score.
With the Pirates trying to hold on and seek out the overtime portion of the game, the Mustangs continued to dictate the second half. Not allowing anything to happen positively for the Lady Pirates, the clock became their enemy.
After giving up a corner kick, South Effingham put forth a terrific counter-attack for its second goal of the night. After winning the ball inside the box, Anna Dorch outpaced the entire backline of Brunswick so that she was able to get her shot off and beat Lawless to the near post.
“They aren’t a great passing team or an explosive team that has people that can score,” Strum said of South Effingham. “They got to either cross the ball in and hope somebody gets on it or look for (Dorch) to get on the outside and pass everybody. She did that on two occasions.
“We just couldn’t stay with them. Their talent showed up and kind of outplayed us at the end.”
With nine minutes left in the game, the Mustangs grabbed their third and final goal of the game on another cross. Heather Graham delivered a ball into the box ,and Dorch connected on the volley for the goal.
Trying to find ways to get back into the game, Brunswick couldn’t break down South Effingham’s defense like they did in the first half.
Losing their season finale 3-1, Sturm talked to his team after the game and told them it was his final time coaching the team. After six years with the program, Sturm said he was proud of the effort the team gave all year long, even if they had some games that weren’t close.
“I’m going to be here cheering for them and helping out if they need help,” Sturm said. “I’m hoping that my JV coach, Kim Medders gets the job. I’ve already put that out there to the bosses. She will be the best one for them, she knows them and they love her. She’s a great person and she will do anything for them. I think it’s an easy fit.”
Mustangs 4
Pirates 1
In the second game of the night, Brunswick (11-7, 5-7) and South Effingham (11-5, 7-5) were playing for the right to claim the No. 3 seed in next week’s start of the class 6A State Soccer Playoffs.
Within the first 15 seconds of the game, goalkeeper Jerry Martinez had to come out towards the top of the 18-yard box to stop the Mustangs.
Four minutes into the game, Brunswick had its first chance of the game when striker Alex Ortiz headed a shot at the goalkeeper. The Pirates found opportunities to get into the final third of the Mustangs, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The two teams went back and forth all game long with hard fouls and smack talk on the field. The referee had to stop the game at one point for the two coaches to sub out two specific players because of them going back and forth.
South Effingham grabbed the first goal of the night on a knuckleball strike, 30-yards out from Grady Smith. Martinez had no chance of saving the shot as it sailed above his outstretched hands.
Four minutes later the Mustangs scored their second goal of the game when Chris Garcia kept Brunswick’s Grayson Ferguson from winning the ball off of him. As Garcia made his way into the box, he shot the ball across the frame of the goal for the 2-0 lead.
Brunswick found themselves further and further away from making a comeback, down 2-0 entering the locker room.
“For me, it was very frustrating to watch a team that has been working so hard just come out and play the way we did,” Power said after the game. “It’s not fair for them and for me to come out and play as slow as we did. Throughout the season, that’s been our biggest problem. We let the other team have momentum and confidence. Where we are down 1-0, 2-0, and then we are working hard in the second half that we are already tired.”
Early on in the second half, the Mustangs kept the intensity up when they scored their third goal of the night on a set-piece. With the team upset about the fouls they weren’t getting, Brunswick’s head coach Enrique Power told his team to just play their game and to focus.
South Effingham had two players eventually booked for yellow cards after hard fouls in the open field.
With 20 minutes left in the game, South Effingham hit an over-the-top ball that forced Martinez to leave his box and charge for the ball. After colliding with a Mustang player, both players were down on the field for a period of time.
Power, his assistant coach, and a trainer ran out to check on Martinez as well as the other downed player. After a few minutes, Power was given a red card for speaking against the referees. Power walked off the field and pleaded his case by saying he told the refs to please leave him alone as he checked on Martinez.
With arguments going back and forth between the Brunswick coaches and the referee, athletic director Steve Waters came down to the field to console the citation and stand by the Pirates bench for the remainder of the game.
Uvi Garcia came in for the injured Martinez before subbing back into the game minutes later.
Frustrated by how the game was turning out for them, the Pirates were still pressing forward. With 11 minutes left until the end of the game, Oscar Cruz made his way into the box and drew a penalty for his team.
Taking the penalty, Cruz sent the Mustangs’ keeper the wrong way with his 19th goal of the season, a team-high. Sensing a momentum swing, the Pirates kept a high press on the Mustangs’ defense, looking for mistakes.
As the clock continued to trickle down to the final minutes of the game, Ortiz had himself an opportunity to not only put the team down one but a stellar goal.
Ortiz ran down the left side of the field and made his way into the box. As he cut back onto his right foot, Ortiz struck the ball around the defender and in line for the top left corner, before the diving efforts of the Mustangs’ keeper forced a corner.
Hurrying to take the corner, Brunswick rushed its efforts by sending the corner to the hands of the keeper.
South Effingham added one more goal with 90 seconds left when they capitalized on a failed clearance by Martinez for its fourth and final goal. Martinez was down again in pain and was attended to on the sidelines, allowing Garcia to check-in for the final 90 seconds of action.
After the final horn sounded and the 4-1 defeat showed, some players continued to talk with teammates separating the actions to save any dangers of missing out on playoffs next week.
“I think this game will be the best example for us to watch the film of what we did wrong the entire game,” Power said. “We need to watch that film and go back and say we need to do better than that. This probably was our worst game all season long. With everything that happened and how we played. We just need to go back and watch the film and just get better from that and move on.
No. 4 seed Brunswick travels to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Lakeside (15-0-1, 6-0) in the first round of the GHSA 6A State Playoffs on April 15th.