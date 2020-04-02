Who are the greatest athletes in the history of Glynn County sports? That’s the question I set out to answer by creating the Mount Rushmore of Glynn County Sports.
Who are the four athletes that have risen above their peers into the elite-most pantheon in the lore of area athletics?
As I am still relatively new to the Golden Isles, I didn’t necessarily feel qualified to act as the sole authority in constructing the monument, so I recruited the assistance long-time former Brunswick News sports editor Murray Poole, Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame president Kevin Price, and Derrick Hulsey, a Brunswick native and former Glynn County athletic director, in making the decision.
All four of us compiled our own personal lists, and I’ve attempted to decide a final four that incorporates the spirit of each to the best of my ability.
In conducting this exercise, it was interesting to see a few names universally separated themselves from a pack that includes a number of standouts in their respective fields. There were two athletes to appear on each ballot: Davis Love III and Adam Wainwright.
Love proved he was a force to be reckoned with on the golf course from an early age, winning the state individual championship as a senior at Glynn Academy in 1982 before going on to be named a three-time All-American at the University of North Carolina.
He didn’t slow down once he hit the pros either, as Love went on to notch 21 wins on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship and the Players Championship in 1992 and 2003. Love occupied a top 10 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for over 450 weeks, peaking at No. 2, and he captained the U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 2012 and 2016.
An icon in the sport, Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017, and this year he joined the broadcast crew for CBS Sports.
“He’s just got all the qualifications,” Poole said. “He made the World Golf Hall of Fame two years ago and the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame. Played on six Ryder Cups team and he captained, after losing the first time, they won the Ryder with him as captain.
“I just think Davis’ total quality of work and what he’s meant to the community and everything — great player at Glynn, great player at North Carolina, but to do what he’s done on the PGA Tour all these years, and of course a class guy too and a great representative of the community.”
The Davis Love Foundation was established in 2005 with a mission to help build a better future for children and their families who are at risk of poor educational, economic, social and health outcomes.
The crown jewel of Love’s work in the community has been in his foundation’s partnership with the PGA Tour to host the RSM Classic beginning in 2010. Over the first 10 years, the event has raised more than $17.6 million to support charities focused on children and families in need.
“When you look at him, as an ambassador for the game, as an ambassador for Glynn County, I think he’s very hard to beat,” Price said.
A similar story makes for Wainwright’s case as well.
A prodigious talent in high school who also happened to be an All-State wide receiver on the Glynn Academy football team, Wainwright hit well over .400 at the plate and he could uncork fastball already clocking in at over 90 miles per hour — a combination that helped him earn the Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year award in 2000.
“He was the greatest high school pitcher I’ve ever seen,” Poole said. “One instance I remember, this is kind of surreal, they played up in Wayne County one time in Jesup. It was the only time I’ve ever seen out of a high school pitcher, there must have been 12 major league scouts, 12 radar guns behind the backstop.
“That’s just something you don’t see at a high school game.”
Poole was at Wainwright’s house on St. Simons when Wainwright was drafted by his favorite team growing up, the Atlanta Braves, with the 29th overall pick in the 2000 MLB Draft. He chose to forgo college and begin his professional career in the minor leagues and three years later, he was the top prospect in the Braves’ system according to Baseball America.
But then the Braves made what Poole calls one of the worst trades in the organization’s history, dealing Wainwright to the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade to acquire J.D. Drew and Eli Marrero. The rest, as they say, was history.
Wainwright has spent 14 seasons and counting with the Cardinals, compiling a 162-95 record with a career ERA of 3.39. He’s a three-time all-star that has won 20 games twice and finished in the top three in Cy Young voting four times. His 1,776 strikeouts are second in Cardinals franchise history only to Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.
In 2006, Wainwright even briefly assumed closer duties and saved the series-clinching games in the National League Championship Series and World Series.
But, like Love, Wainwright shines even brighter when factoring in his determination to give back to his community and others less fortunate. Wainwright donated about $1 million to purchase the land and construct Glynn Academy an athletic complex in 2018 that includes softball and baseball fields, a football/soccer field surrounded by a 400-meter track, and a 13,000-square-foot indoor batting and pitching facility.
Wainwright is also active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has led more than 20,000 people through bible studies through various platforms.
“As a player, obviously he has a long list of accomplishments, and is as accomplished as much, if not more, than any baseball player to ever come through Glynn County,” Price said. “When you look at his place in baseball, and probably his place in sports in general in this community, I think he definitely deserves to be on this Mt. Rushmore of Glynn County Sports.
“I think the thing that kind of takes him to another level, just looking at Adam Wainwright himself, is the fact that he hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from. He’s, since Day 1, has given back to our community in a number of ways.”
Now with two faces constructed into our mountain, things get a bit more difficult. There were three athletes that received two votes each, meaning I had a tough decision to make.
Although he wasn’t on my original ballot, Price and Poole made compelling arguments for the inclusion of Kwame Brown, the most dominant prep basketball player in county history.
In 2001, Brown was named Mr. Georgia Basketball and earned selections on the McDonald’s All-American Team and Parade All-American First Team following a senior season that saw him average 20.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.8 blocks, three assists, and two steals per game for a Glynn Academy team that advanced to the state semifinals. He’s still the program’s all-time leading rebounder (1,235) and shot blocker (605), as well as the second leading scorer (1,539 points).
“(He’s) the best impact big man I’ve ever seen in high school,” Poole said. “He not only could run the floor at 6-11, 240, and he’d not just dunk and score around the rim, he could turnaround and hit that 15-foot jumper from the free throw line.
“I think the state Final Four that year, 2001 against Berkmar, he put up one of the best performances I’ve ever seen at Macon Coliseum, but they lost to Berkmar — 38 points and I had him with 20 rebounds on my own chart.”
At one point, Brown had signed a letter-of-intent to play at the University of Florida amidst its hoops revival under head coach Billy Donovan, but he later declared for the 2001 NBA Draft and became the first high school player to ever be selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards under the direction of team president Michael Jordan.
LeBron James and Dwight Howard are the only prep players to be selected No. 1 overall since Brown.
He went on to play in 253 games over four seasons with the Wizards before brief tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers over the span of a 12-year career that saw him average 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 22 minutes a game.
“The fact is, he made a lengthy career as a professional basketball player,” Price said. “I think he played 12 seasons, made a lot of money doing it, and that’s a feat in itself. To last that long in the league, he obviously did enough.”
For the final face in the quartet, I made the executive decision and pushed one of my picks — Morgan Brian — over the remaining contenders.
As far as athletic careers, few have the complete resume to stack up against Brian’s, which includes four consecutive state championships at Frederica Academy from 2007-11.
Over four years, Brian racked up 186 goals and 95 assists en route to being named a two-time Parade All-American, a two-time Georgia State Player of the Year, the 2010 Parade National Player of the Year, and the 2011 Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year. She’s still the only soccer player to be named the Gatorade National Female Athlete of the Year.
“Obviously she was great at Frederica, and I’ve been told by some of her past coaches that whether she went to Frederica, another high school around here, or any other high school, she would have been a dominant player on the high school level regardless of where she played,” Price said. “That probably goes without saying at this point. They said that early on when she was just making her way to college and so forth.”
Brian jumped straight from the Georgia Independent School Association dominating the college ranks at the University of Virginia, where she was named the Soccer America National Freshman of the Year. Although she missed the beginning of her sophomore season helping the United States win gold at the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, she more than made up for the absence over her final two seasons, leading Virginia to the College Cup and becoming just the fifth woman to twice win the Hermann Trophy as the top female collegiate soccer player.
Brian also had the honor of being selected No. 1 overall by the Houston Dash in the 2015 NWSL College Draft, and she’d go on to cement a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of Glynn County Sports when she became a breakout star on the sport’s largest stage and helped the United States Women’s National Team to gold in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The youngest player on the roster at 22 years old, Brian played in six games, starting four, including a the final against Japan in which she assisted on the last goal of the 5-2 victory. Brian’s battled some injuries over her career, but she was also a member of the 23-player roster that won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Brian’s recently come back to the Golden Isles to hold a couple of soccer clinics at her alma matter Frederica Academy as she follows in the rich tradition of giving back to the community like the sports greats before her.
“A lot of guys take advantage of the programs that are offered, and they graduate from high school and go on to be college stars and pros, and they forget where they came from,” Husley said, explaining the criteria of his list.
It’s for that reason that former Brunswick High football standout Darius Slay is the first honorable mention for the mountain.
An All-State defensive back as a senior in 2008, Slay went on to earn a spot on the All-SEC Second Team at Mississippi State in 2012 before he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Slay has since developed into one of the best corners in the NFL as a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2017, when he was the league’s co-leader in interceptions, but that hasn’t stopped him from being active in the lives of others. He would regularly pop up at high school basketball games in Michigan, and once at the 18th birthday party of a Lions fan, and he’s returned home to help the city of Brunswick through Coastal Outreach Soccer and his Big Play Center of Excellence.
By all accounts, Slay is deserving of a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of Glynn County Sports, but the problem is, who do you bump off?
Another honorable mention, George Rose, was an all-american running back at Glynn Academy in the late 50s who went on to be named to the All-Rookie team as defensive back at Auburn and play four years in the NFL, three coming with the Minnesota Vikings.
“They said he was the fastest guy in the 40, with a 4.3 or something, until Bo Jackson came along and broke it,” Poole said.
Other honorable mentions include the likes of: Glynn Academy golfer, and PGA Tour pro, Steve Melnyk; Melvin Lattany, a standout sprinter at Glynn, Georgia and an Olympic-team qualifier; Willie McClendon, a Glynn Academy graduate that went on to play running back for UGA and the Chicago Bears; Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Bill Ploeger; former Glynn County athletic director Frank Inman; Aaron Swinson, a Brunswick High alumnus who played basketball at Auburn before an 11-year career as a pro overseas, and many more.
Is there anyone we’ve missed that you feel must have a spot on Mt. Rushmore? If so, feel free to tell me who I left off, who you’re bumping off, and why they deserve a spot.
Send your responses to ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com, and your opinion may be published in an issue of The News next week.