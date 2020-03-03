Not many teams can say they have four pitchers they can trust to get the job done, but Coastal Georgia’s softball team can.
The Mariners are led by its two veteran pitchers, senior Paige Alt and junior Ansley Bowen. However, they got two transfers in sophomores Hayley Dickerson and Gabi Merced this offseason, who both have been quite beneficial to the team's success so far this season.
Three of the four pitchers have significant time on the mound this season, while the fourth is working her way to more time. As a whole unit, they hold a 2.22 ERA, have tallied 74 strikeouts, 32 walks, and only allowed three homers all season.
Coastal Georgia is currently 13-4 this season and has defeated three top-25 teams this season, including two this past weekend in Columbus at the NAIA Leadoff Classic.
Defense wins championships, and Mariners coach Mike Minick said that this pitching staff has championship caliber.
“They are the reason we have a chance to win a championship this year because of their pitching and a pretty good defense behind them,” Minick said. “We’re not the best hitting team in the world, but we probably have as good of pitching as anybody else has got. And when they're on, they are hard to beat.”
All four girls are close and work off of each other. Alt is the leader of the group and helps motivate the others. It’s a competition between the four of them, but a healthy one.
Minick said that because of the way she does things, the other girls naturally follow her.
“She’s the leader, and she’s done it for three years,” Minick said. “They should look up to her because she does things the right way. That’s why she’s good. These other girls work just as hard, and I think it would be from watching somebody like that.”
So far this season, the Mariner’s ace has pitched 38 innings and holds a 1.66 ERA, the second-best on the team. She is 5-2 this season and has given up 17 runs on 26 hits, with nine of them being earned runs. Alt leads the team with 30 strikeouts and has only walked 11 batters this season.
She is the other pitchers' biggest fan and is the first to greet them after they get off of the mound along with assistant coach Terry Stewart. Alt said that they’re all working hard, and while it’s a competition, it’s more about supporting each other.
“We stand next to each other when we pitch on the side, and we just talk to each other— we tell each other when there's a good pitch and stuff like that,” Alt said. “It’s a competition, yes, but we’re all just trying to make each other better because you want to have a good season. So I feel like there is competition, but it’s a healthy competition because we have each other back.”
While Alt might be the team’s ace, Dickerson has the lowest ERA on the team right now. The transfer from Georgia Southwestern University is 4-0 this season and holds a 1.02 ERA. Dickerson has allowed six runs on 21 hits with only four earned. She has 23 strikeouts and has only walked four batters so far this season.
She may be new to the team this season but says that this is the first time she trusts her pitching and how she’s grown the most in that area.
“I trust myself more. Trust is so important in this game— trusting yourself, trusting your teammates, too,” Dickerson said. “I’ve learned to trust myself more on this team than I have on any other team.”
She went 2-0, got a save, and collected 11 strikeouts last week against quality ranked opponents.
The third threat on this team is Bowen. While she may not have the best ERA on the team, she’s in her third season and is one of the veterans. She’s tallied 14 strikeouts this season and is starting to get into the swing of things.
Gabi Merced is the fourth pitcher on Coastal Georgia’s team, and despite only having pitched 4.1 innings this season, she’s learning to go out there and do her thing as a pitcher. Merced also said she likes the support the pitchers gave despite her transferring in. She said they support her regardless.
“I’ve learned to go out there and pitch my game and not have all the weight and pressure on me,” Merced said. “My team is behind me regardless of whatever happens on the mound. I love the support behind each and every one of us. Like Paige said, anyone can come in behind us.”
Some pitchers like to throw it down the middle hard and fast. Others want to surprise the batter. This pitching staff likes to do it all, and so far, this season has done it well. However, each girl has their go-to pitch, each as unique to the players themselves.
Alt’s favorite pitch is a drop curve because it’s reliable and says it rarely fails her. As for Bowen, it depends on the day for her, but she likes surprising batters with her change up because it’s a lot slower and doesn’t move as much as her other pitches do.
For Dickerson, her favorite pitch to throw is an inside screwball to get herself ahead in the count. And for Merced, she likes those cutters, so she doesn’t have to think about the pitch. She just throws it.
While all four girls are incredibly talented in their own way, the key to their success will be their confidence on the mound. Alt said that confidence is key.
“When we go out there a lot of eyes are on us, and I feel like that can get to some peoples head “You have to go out there and know you are the best because if you don’t believe in yourself it’s hard to trust that anybody else believes in you,” Alt said. “So, when you’re out there in that circle you can’t really hear much but your own mind so it’s good to believe in yourself and know that you’re going to do your very best and everyone has your back.”
Coastal Georgia opens up conference play next week as they welcome Webber International for a double-header on March 14 with the first game set for noon.