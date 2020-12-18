Camden County’s football team rounded out their early signing day Wednesday as Micah Morris, and Hudson Tucker joined Shawn Hardy in signing with their colleges of choice.
Morris signed with the University of Georgia as an early enrollee, and Tucker will play at Tennessee Tech.
Camden’s coach Bob Sphire said after these three signed, he took them to the two middle schools in the county and got them to speak to the kids. When they announced Morris would be attending, Sphire said there were huge applauses because it means something to attend a school like Georgia.
“So to have a young man that fits that category to be good enough to be recruited by Georgia in the first place, you feel great for him,” Sphire said. “You feel great for his family, but you also feel great for the community because he represents his community, and we’re all proud of him.”
Morris is a unique case as he has been a starter since he arrived in high school. Sphire said that’s especially different because guys at that age are usually not strong or athletic enough to handle the duties.
“Micah is just a wonderful young man with a wonderful family. He’s been a joy to coach,” Sphire said. “He’s a unique individual in terms of his abilities because I don’t know that I’ve ever had a young man come in and start from day one, as a true freshman, as an offensive lineman in particular — that’s just extremely unique. That’s a rare individual.”
What even spoke more to Sphire is that as an early enrollee Morris still chose to play even though COVID-19 made things quite tricky.
“A young man like that who already has an early commitment to Georgia — didn’t opt-out, never quit on this team, played through injuries, and I just think that speaks volumes about the young man,” Sphire said.
Morris is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and is ranked 63rd overall, 10th among offensive tackles and seventh in the state.
As a highly touted recruit, Morris got the full recruiting experience.
“The recruiting process for me was all truly a blessing. Being highly recruited since being a freshman allowed me to take many visits throughout high school and helped me know where I saw myself fitting in at in college,” Morris said. “I enjoyed meeting all of the other recruits from around the country and building friendships.”
He said what drew him to Athens and Georgia was how he felt every time he visited there.
“What drew me to Georgia was the community and family vibe that I felt every visit that I went to,” Morris said. “I feel like I have a great bond with the coaches so far and can’t wait to continue to get closer to them.”
Morris said he plans on studying criminal justice at Georgia and is excited about being apart of the Bulldog family and brotherhood.
“To sign to a Power 5 school is something I know is a blessing considering how few high school athletes make D1, let alone Power 5,” Morris said. “It’s just more fuel to keep me working hard.”
Tucker also possesses a unique trait that Sphire said made him such a force on the field. The senior tight end/defensive end led the team in sacks with 14 and tackles for loss with nine.
“I think Tennessee Tech has gotten an absolute steal because I think Hudson still has so much growth and development that’s going to happen for him,” Sphire said. “He’s going to grow couple more inches — I think Hudson’s going to end up being a 6-foot-5, 260 pounds.
“I think he was probably our most aggressive, most intense — maybe our hardest playing player on Friday night. He was the most disruptive player of the other teams’ offense, led us in sacks and tackles for loss, and he gave quarterbacks fits. He pursued, pressured and sacked quarterbacks and just he made the quarterbacks’ life miserable.”
As someone who coached two years at Western Kentucky, Sphire said that the Ohio Valley Conference that Tennessee Tech is in could be quite competitive, and he thinks Tucker will strive in it.
Sphire said they have good coaches in the league, and one of Tennessee Tech’s got Tucker’s attention. Former Camden County head coach Jeff Herron is the tight ends coach.
“Coach Herron is the main reason for Tennessee Tech,” Tucker said. “I visited this summer and liked the town, and it’s also close to an airport, so even though it’s an eight-hour drive, it’s only a 30-minute flight.”
Tucker’s planning on studying engineering at Tennessee Tech and is excited about starting this new chapter.
“I’m looking forward to competing and starting a new journey,” Tucker said. “It feels good to have your hard work pay off, and your college paid for, and it’s a dream come true.”