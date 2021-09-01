There’s one common defining trait shared among the shortlist of recent Glynn Academy feature backs: they each possess the heart of a lion.
It’s the courage, bravery and strength the players at the position have shown that allows them to consistently overcome the other defining trait of Terror running backs. Starter John Moody is the latest in the line of bell cow runners that measure in under 70 inches.
“That’s what we have,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I’d love a 6-foot-3, 220 pounder, but we just don’t have them. A troop of midgets came through here 17 years ago, and we’ve got a bunch of sawed-off players.”
The last time a Terrors’ starting running back stood at least 6-feet tall was when 6’1 Kenneth Cross rushed for more than 700 yards and 11 scores in former head coach Rob Ridings final season with the program in 2014.
Hidalgo took over the following season, and Glynn Academy running backs have gotten progressively shorter since. Beginning with the 5’10 Garrison Hurd, the Terrors transitioned to the 5’9 Kendall Cross, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns during the 2016-17 campaign. A year later, the 5’8 Caine Crews took the reigns and ran for over 800 yards himself.
The 2018-19 season saw twin 5’7 backs Quantavious Bostic and Nolan Grant each top the 800-yard threshold before Grant took over the bulk of the work the ensuing season and earned the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year award with nearly 900 rushing yards and eight scores.
Caden Hutchinson moved the measuring stick back to 5’8 last season while racking up more than 800 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns, and now the 5’7 Moody is showing he has what it takes to be next in line.
Look no further than this past Friday for confirmation of Moody’s talent. The senior rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries — just one attempt shy of his total from a season ago — against a talented Camden defensive front.
Like his predecessors, Moody is proving there’s much more to being a running back than height.
“He was a good player for us last year, sort of backing up Caden and playing in the slot, being our pitch guy, and stuff like that,” Hidalgo said. “But he’s a great kid; a really hard worker, shows up every day, he does what you ask him to do. He’s a team guy. He’s a really good athlete.
“He’s not a real big kid, but he’s kind sort of short and stocky like all the Glynn Academy backs. They’re all 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, and he’s just like that. He’s a tough nut.”
It’s that trademark toughness that’s allowed the Terrors’ running backs to consistently produce despite a size deficit. A majority of Glynn Academy’s offense has come on the ground, and those running backs have done much of their work in the hot zone between the tackles.
Described as a “program guy” by Hidalgo, the work Moody puts into the weight room and the practice field is clearly translating to Friday nights. The same can be said for 5’9 Zech Ellis, who hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass in the Terrors’ season opener. Ellis lines up in the slot when he isn’t spelling Moody in the backfield.
While Glynn Academy soothes out the kinks in its more balanced offensive attack, Hidalgo can rest easy knowing the running back position will remain a strength the Terrors can always turn to.
“Both of those guys are like a multi-function Swiss army knife — they can do a lot of things,” Hidalgo said. “Zech’s doing a great job playing some tailback, playing in the slot. He’s a really good athlete; he’s got good ball skills.
“Both of them are strong kids too. Neither one of them are real big, but both of them are really strong kids pushing 500 pounds on the squat, bench press close to 300 pounds, so they can get in there, break tackles, and be a physical runner even if they’re not big kids.”