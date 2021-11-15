With the RSM Classic just days away, the Brunswick Country Club saw more than 160 players tee off Monday trying to reach the opening tee at Sea Island.
Brunswick Country Club head professional Dan Hogan is a huge fan of the Monday qualifier and enjoys seeing the growth of golfers who compete for the four spots.
“What I think you’ve seen across the tour is, the Monday qualifying fields are continuing to expand,” Hogan said. “There is more interest and more opportunity. Everybody is trying to make it to the big tour. For some of them, it’s their best opportunity.”
Hogan said it’s pretty special to have a local PGA Tour qualifier at the Brunswick Country Club.
“We have been doing this for 10 years,” Hogan said. “I think it speaks to the quality of the golf course. The field is getting better and better every year. That’s the mind-blowing thing, players have gotten better and better and there are more of them.”
As the field continues to get stronger and stronger, the scores are coming in lower and lower. Hogan pointed out that in the early years, players could qualify by shooting even par or worse depending on the weather.
Hogan said the golfers have always liked the course because of the layout.
“I think the guys like the golf course because it’s right there in front of you, it’s not tricked up,” Hogan said. “You got to hit the shots and make the puts. If you are hitting out of the fairway, it’s a big advantage.”
This is the first time in a long time where the Monday Qualifier will not have any playoff rounds on Tuesday. The four golfers who qualified are Kyle Wilshire (-8), Carl Yuan (-8), Mickey DeMorat (-7), and Kevin Yu (-6).
RSM 2021 Field
Over the weekend, the PGA Tour announced the field for the 11th annual RSM Classic at Sea Island.
Twelve PGA Major winners will be competing for the illustrious title that currently resides with two-time winner Robert Streb.
The major winners include Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell, and Louis Oosthuizen.
Oosthuizen is the field’s highest-ranked golfer according to the PGA Tour rankings at No. 9.
The University of Georgia and Sea Island’s own Harris English is the second-highest ranked player in the field, at No. 16.
Fellow Sea Island members in the field of 152 golfers include Jonathan Byrd, Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Matt Kuchar, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax, AdamNovak, J.T. Poston, Greyson Sigg, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson, English, Johnson, and Love III.