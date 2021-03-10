The Brunswick High boys made history Tuesday night at Glynn County Stadium.
In what might have been the most highly anticipated matchup of Brunswick and Glynn Academy on the pitch in the annals of the crosstown rivalry, the Pirates outlasted the Terrors 2-0 in a gritty, physical contest to earn the program’s first ever victory over their archenemies.
Marlin Clinch headed a ball over the grasp over the Glynn keeper for the game’s first score near the 23-minute mark of the first half, and Denilson Carcamo bent a free kick into the upper corner of the net to extend the Brunswick advantage with eight minutes remaining in the contest.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Pirates’ jubilee spilled onto the field, and soon after, into the stands lined by cheering fans who bore witness to the historic night.
“Just a great performance,” said Brunswick soccer coach Greg Sturm. “They did exactly what (boys assistant Enrique Power) told them to do. He game planned for this. We just have a mature team, and they just went out there and they beat them. They outplayed them.
“We were the better team, and that’s why we’re undefeated.”
Regular season games don’t get much bigger than Tuesday’s contest as both programs entered the match ranked within the top 10 in Class 6A by MaxPreps and without a loss on their respective ledgers.
At 7-0-1 (5-0 in Region 2-6A), Glynn Academy ranked No. 6 in the classification, while Brunswick slotted in at No. 9 at 7-0, 4-0. The Terrors had outscored opponents 31-7, and the Pirates won their matchups by a combined 30-5.
The teams appeared just as evenly matched on the field as neither program was able to find the back of the net over the first 20 minutes of game time.
Glynn Academy was able to generate more scoring opportunities, but Brunswick keeper Zane Rosenbaum repeatedly slammed the door shut whenever the ball was within his reach.
Clinch broke the scoreless drought with 16:41 until halftime to give the Pirates the lead heading into the locker room, and after another 30-plus minutes of back and forth, Carcamo put the game on ice with a nearly indefensible free kick that elicited a roar from the Pirates’ sideline.
Once the horn sounded, Carcamo collapsed on the field in glee while captain Ramses Hernandez shed a few tears in the embrace of his teammates.
“It means everything to these guys,” Sturm said. “We want to have a great season. We knew we were a good team — we have a lot of talent, but this was kind of the pinnacle up until now.
“But we’ve got to move forward and keep winning. It’s one game in the region. It’s one more win in the region, but on a personal level, you can’t beat it. They are as happy as a bunch of boys can be.”
The Pirates still aren’t satisfied though.
As the lone remaining unbeaten in Region 2-6A, Brunswick is close to recognizing another historic moment for the program: hosting its first state playoff game.
“We had beaten Richmond Hill, and Richmond Hill was one step to get over because we hadn’t beaten them in forever,” Sturm said. “So the next step was right here, and we’ve taken that step. Our next goal is to win every region game….
“Every step just progresses. Even though this is the biggest step we’ve ever taken, it doesn’t stop now. And they know that. They’re so confident, and this makes them believe they can go as far as they want to go.”
Glynn girls 10
Brunswick 0
The Glynn Academy girls got a hat trick from Emme Ross and remained unbeaten on the season Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Brunswick (1-7, 0-4 Region 2-6A) kept the contest against its rival scoreless over nearly eight minutes of action, which was a relatively impressive feat of its own considering the caliber of opponent. Glynn (9-0, 6-0) entered the match ranked No. 1 in the classification by MaxPreps.
The Terrors broke through with their first goal with 32:28 in the first half, and they added two more over the next two-and-a-half minutes to go up 3-0 in the blink of an eye.
With the match well in hand, Glynn Academy began to sprinkle in substitutes throughout the half, but it was still able to build a 9-0 lead heading into the locker room. Sally Brock scored on a penalty kick to push the advantage to four with 26:40 in the first half, Eliza Meader notched a pair of goals, and Allana Antah, Anastaisa Barr, and Cassie Naldrett each scored once.
The second half was shortened to just 20 minutes, and the Terrors dedicated much of that time to giving the reserves an opportunity at ending the match.
“It’s very important, especially as we go down into the playoffs and things like that, that the players are experienced,” said Glynn Academy girls coach Tom Lemmon. “And when we call on them, it’s not like their first time out there — they’re used to playing.”
But Brunswick held serve against the Glynn bench until the Terrors subbed their starters back in with around eight minutes remaining. A few minutes later, Ross completed her hat trick and ended the match in one swoop of her leg.