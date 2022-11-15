Four years ago, it felt as if the McIntosh County Academy football program was wandering aimlessly through the wilderness.
Four years ago, the Buccaneers didn’t have twins JaReese and TyReese Campbell.
Following a stretch of five head coaches in six years, a finals appearance in 2016 the only oasis in a span that saw the program go just 23-40, Bradley Warren returned to Darien in 2019, taking over a freshman class that included the Campbells.
Now, with a Campbell at the centerpiece of both sides of the ball, the 10-1 Buccaneers are challenging school records as they look to make a deep foray in the Class A, Division II postseason.
TyReese is an athletic interior lineman in an odd-front defense MCA defense that relies on speed from sideline to sideline. In nine games as a senior, he’s notched 47 tackles, six tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
JaReese has played a bit at every offensive skill position for the Buccaneers as a senior, assuming the role as the team’s primary playmaker and rushing for 939 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine contests for a program set to host a second-round game in the state playoffs.
Neither twin expected this for their final year of prep football as they prepared to enter high school.
McIntosh County Academy was just months removed from a 1-9 campaign when it brought back the coach with the best win percentage in school history, instantly rejuvenating the program.
“When (Warren) came, he gave us hope,” TyReese said. “Before he came, nobody believed we could win more than two games. He put a drive in us to be better — to try to excel and not settle for less.”
JaReese added: “His saying is, ‘When you get a little better, work a little harder.’ He really put a good work ethic into us.”
Under Warren’s guidance, the Buccaneers have had numerous standouts over the past three seasons, including college signees Trenton Johnson, Khay Loyd, Will Jones and Quan Proctor. But the Campbells are part of the first class of seniors to have one consistent voice at MCA since the Class of 2010.
Both have been ingrained with the mindset to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed, and they have seen the results — a playoff appearance each season of their careers.
During that run, TyReese has has lined up at tight end, fullback, and middle linebacker before landing at defensive end, notching 85 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and an interception, as well as 187 rushing yards and a touchdown.
As a safety and a linebacker at times in his career, JaReese has recorded 57 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and two interceptions in addition to more than 2,000 rushing yards, 325 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns while playing quarterback, running back and receiver.
“Whatever the coach calls for me to do, I’ll do it for the team,” JaReese said. “Just trying to be a leader in that aspect. Some people get to a new position, and they might not like it, or might not want to play it, but I just feel like I have to do it for my team.”
“I embrace it,” TyReese said. “To be able to move all over the field, do different things, it’s kind of a blessing — just do what I’ve got to do to help my team out.”
At a small school like McIntosh County Academy, that often means playing both sides of the ball, which requires top-notch conditioning. One way the Buccaneers have been able to do that is through a drill they call ‘Alabama’ that forces every player to sprint to the ball or else the drill is run again.
“We still get it over and over,” JaReese said with a laugh.
Unfortunately, even the best conditioning can’t ward off every potential injury. JaReese went down with a hamstring injury in the third game of the season that forced him to miss the two subsequent contests.
Still trying to find its footing offensively at the time, the injury appeared to be a big blow to both MCA and JaReese, who had entered his senior year as the focal point of the Buccaneers’ offense.
Not having both brothers on the field was a tough adjustment for both parties, but with encouragement from one another, the setback was a short-lived blip on the season.
“It was weird at first, but he was on the sideline making sure I was good, keeping my head in the game,” TyReese said.
Although it was challenging mentally, JaReese said it was great to watch his twin and his team continue its winning ways without him. But the Buccaneers were going to need their offensive engine to make the run they believe they’re capable of — that much is clear from JaReese’ production since his return.
Over the past six games, JaReese has rushed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns during a stretch that included all four of the team’s region matchups and the first round of the state playoffs. He’s also returned to the defensive side of the ball the past three contests, racking up 13 tackles and two interceptions.
“I was like, ‘I’ve got some catching up to do,’ so I was just trying to go as hard as I can,” JaReese said.
The 26.2 points per game McIntosh County Academy is averaging this season is the most for the program since 2011, and the seventh-most in its 46-year history.
In the defacto Region 3-A, Division II championship game against Emanuel County Institute, MCA unveiled a new offensive formation that saw JaReese take a direct snap and watch for where the hole developed before ripping off another chuck of yardage.
“The way our splits are, because they’re so wide, pre-snap, you can see where the holes are, where you can run at,” JaReese said. “You really can just catch it and go right to the open spaces. It’s much easier than getting a handoff.”
While the Buccaneers’ offense has gotten rolling in recent weeks, defense has been the program’s calling card under Warren, and TyReese has helped the team overcome some huge losses along the defensive line to lead its lowest-scoring season since 2008.
McIntosh County Academy is holding opponents to 12.2 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the classification. A second-team all-region selection a year ago, TyReese has come back even better.
“My mindset was to try to be good like the ones before me,” TyReese said. “Will Jones was the Defensive Player of the Year last year, so what I did was, over summer, I checked out a little bit of his tape to see what he was doing and see what I wasn’t doing. Seeing what I could do better, like getting off the ball quick and using your hands.”
Even now, with both twins in the midst of the best season of their respective prep careers, there has been no off switch on the work ethic of the Campbells.
Over the bye week ahead of MCA’s playoff opener, both were right in the middle of the action in the weight room.
“During the off week we did some what we call ‘Oklahoma board drills,’ where you’ve got to try to push the guy backwards on the board.
“So the players were calling people’s numbers, it was pretty intense, and they decided they were going to go. Everybody was wanting to see the battle of the brothers.”
When pressed, Warren stated it was “about a draw” between the twins.
“Yeah, we’re going to go with that,” JaReese said.
TyReese wasn’t quite as diplomatic: “I kinda won.”
Either way, it clearly translated onto the field — JaReese rushing for 143 yards and two scores in the postseason victory while TyReese earned Player of the Week honors for his six-tackle performance, which included a pair of tackles for a loss.
With the Campbells acting as the heart and soul of a McIntosh County Academy program on the verge of tying the school’s single-season win mark and advancing to the quarterfinals for only the fifth time in history with a win Friday over Clinch County, which eliminated MCA from the playoffs two years ago.
“We’re really excited to play them because they beat us last time at home,” TyReese said. “We’re excited to play them home again. Everybody’s mindset is on revenge.”