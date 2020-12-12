Frederica Academy’s football team fell 49-0 to John Milledge on Friday night in the GISA 3A state championship game.
The Knights offense struggled all night long, including four first-half turnovers — starting quarterback Thomas Veal had three interceptions, and the Knights coughed up a fumble on a long run allowing the Trojans to execute off all four.
Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said he felt like the team played well initially, but those mistakes pilled up against the Knights.
“We made mistakes early on, and that really hurt us,” Derrick said. “You can’t make any mistakes against a team like that — they’re good. I thought early on, we were playing really good. The defense was stopping them — we got a little momentum offensively, got the first down there, then we threw an interception. It is what it is.
“You make some mistakes, and you get on a big stage — the little things can get magnified real quick against a really good team, and it kind of happened. Our kids played hard, and they tried to execute, and they played their butt off. They never quit, and they battled the whole time.”
While the defense some made stops, it was the offense that kept giving the ball right back to the Trojans, and those kinds of turnovers can really take the breath of a team. John Milledge executed each time off of those mistakes.
“It takes a lot out of you,” Derrick said. “I think once it got in Thomas’s head a little bit, then I think it got in everyone’s head a little bit. Then you look up, and you’re down 28-0 because of four turnovers.”
The Trojans’ defense shut down all aspects of the Knights’ offense as they had 116 total offensive yards. Veal went 5-of-14 for 13 yards and three picks. On the ground, Jordan Triplett toted the rock 15 times for 71 yards but was the only Knight to have any kind of success.
Frederica’s defense held firm during the first half of the ball game, but depth proved to be an issue.
“I thought early on we were playing really good, and then, of course, depth takes over a little bit. They’re super talented, and they made some really good catches with us guarding them right in their face,” Derrick said. “So at that, you just have to tip your hat. We’re right in their face, and they’re making the catches. They’re a good football team. I thought our defense did a really good job early on. We just kind of got worn down.”
Grayson Hopkins was a force running John Milledge’s offense. He went 7-for-11 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins connected with wideout Marcus Presswood for both touchdowns with a 33-yarder and a 51-yarder.
Frederica’s secondary gave tremendous pressure, but Presswood was able to make both catches.
Six of the Trojans’ scores came in the first half, and five of them were off of those turnovers — the sixth was the opening score of the ballgame as John Milledge took it 50 yards on a pick-six. At halftime, it was 42-0. John Milledge also ran the ball well as they combined for 238 yards and four scores.
“That’s just a really good football team over there, and they got a great program,” Derrick said. “J.T. has got them set up and going in the right direction. I thought our kids and did everything they could to get to this point. I hurt for them, but at the same, they have really done a great job this year — we didn’t have it tonight. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
Patrick Mcdonel, Landen Burney, Hopkins, Chaze Goddard and Landon Courson all got into the end zone. Burney led the way with 68 yards on 12 carries, and McDonel tallied 55 yards on six carries. Those two were the most successful against the Knights.
While it’s a hard loss for the Knights to swallow, Derrick said this group is still unique, and they shouldn’t hang their heads. Outside of golf, there aren’t many teams in Glynn County that did what this group did.
“These lessons tonight — when you lose one, it won’t define you. It’ll make you stronger. You’ll realize you were with a special group of kids that, in four years, they played for two state championships.
“They’re a unique group of kids— there is no one else that can say that at Frederica Academy or in Glynn County. To say that they were there and played for two state championships and won one and was runner up in another one — they’ve done a really good job. They should never hold their head.”
Frederica Academy finished the season 9-4 overall and the GISA Class 3A runner ups through a year that no one thought would happen. While they lose 16 seniors, the 14 guys remaining have a high standard set for themselves.
“They’ve been a fun group to coach. I’ve enjoyed it — they aged me about 10 years because I’ve been with them about for six or seven years this bunch here,” Derrick said. “I love every one of them to death. Their parents have been great and very supportive.
“These guys worked hard to overcome some of their deficiencies and things like that. The younger guys just have to take it in stride, get back and go to work, and I think they will. I think the young guys will come back to work hard, look at the score and be like we got to be better than that next year.”