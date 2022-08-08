Kannum Warren picked up football his freshman year at Glynn Academy as a way to keep himself busy. Four years later, the former Terror is going to college to play the sport.
Warren signed with Erskine College this summer, and this past weekend, he made the trek to Due West, South Carolina to begin his next chapter.
On a visit for orientation, Warren received his official offer from Erskine, completing a months long recruiting process with the school that has been with him the longest.
“They were the first college to actually reach out to me and come find me,” Warren said. “They came to my school and looked for me and a friend of mine. It was a pleasure knowing I caught their eye with my film and stuff like that.”
Warren spent the past three years in the varsity safety rotation in Glynn Academy’s defensive backfield, putting his stamp on the position as a 6-foot, 190-pound senior and earning All-Region 2-6A honorable mention with a couple of interceptions and several strong stops in run support.
His physicality and size, in particular, caught the eye of the coaching staff at Erskine.
And still early in his football career, there’s no telling how Warren continues to grow.
“I just want to see my full potential of what I can really be on the field,” Warren said. “I started playing on a team in high school, so I started off behind people who had already went through all that.
“I just want to take it to the next level to see what my full potential could be.”
No matter what Warren does on the collegiate gridiron, he’s already accomplished what he set out to do when he started his organized football career at Glynn Academy.
“I wanted to play football so I would be busier,” Warren said. “Keeping myself out of trouble and stuff like that. I could get from my hometown with football. If I was to do it on the football field, I could get into college easier and for a lower price.”
Warren’s story is far from written, but he couldn’t be happier about the pages he’s putting together right now.
“It feels great,” Warren said. “It’s the best thing ever, especially being the first of my generation in my family to go to college for sports.”