The momentum of a 4-3 walk-off victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Thomas University propelled Coastal Georgia to an early lead in Game 2.
But it all came unraveled during a disastrous fourth inning by the Mariners in the field as the Night Hawks salvaged a split 8-4.
Coastal Georgia led 4-1 in Game 2 following a third inning that saw them score three runs on a pair of two-out singles. With runners at second and third, Breanna Wells singled to right field to plate both of them.
Cevana Wood moved Wells to third on a double down the left-field line, and Lauryn Garcia followed with an RBI single to give the team a three-run advantage.
However, the Mariners made three errors in the next frame, and several more defensive miscues, as the Night Hawks came all the way back to take a 6-4 lead in the five-run inning.
Over the final three innings, Thomas added two more runs while Coastal managed just three more baserunners.
“We didn’t play good at all the whole game,” said Mariners head coach Mike Minick. “That’s what we just talked about. That was very disappointing. We had won four in a row when we won that first game, had a chance to be in first place if we that game, and just played bad.
“Defense was not like it usually is, pitching wasn’t like it was, and we scored four runs early and then started popping the ball up. You can’t do that on a windy day like that, they know you have to hit line drives. It’s just not a good game. You’re not going to play good every time, but it was just disappointing.”
Coastal Georgia had the opportunity to guarantee itself at least a share of first-place with Webber International in The Sun Conference ahead of a doubleheader between the teams Saturday in Babson Park, Fla., but the fallout from Game 2 is bigger than a game in the standings.
The Mariners will likely be without the services of third basemen Kylie Young after the senior took a low line drive off her right ankle in the top of the fifth. After staying down for several minutes, Young was helped off the field, unable to put weight on the foot.
“Our cleanup hitter, she tied for the conference lead with seven home runs, and she’s got a lot of RBIs,” Minik said. “That’ll be hard to replace, but we’ve got other players that just have to step up.”
Young had the game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the seventh in Game 1, giving her 24 RBIs on the season, just two shy of Paige Alt for the team lead.
Wood moved across the diamond to cover third, and Breanna Burgett and Maura Grace Dickens split time at first following the injury.
It was a difficult game for the Mariners, especially after the high of scoring four runs to come from behind to steal Game 1.
Coastal had seven baserunners over the first six innings as Thomas University skulked out to a 3-0 lead against ace Alt. But in the seventh, Alt became the fourth straight Mariner to reach, scoring Mary Waldron on a bases-loaded single to give her team its first run of the contest.
Following Young’s double, Wells reached on a passed ball on a third strike to re-load the bases, and after a pop out, Garcia drew the walk-off walk.
Despite the split, and with a little help, the Mariners accomplished their goal of heading into the weekend in first place. Weber International was swept in its doubleheader against USC Beaufort on Wednesday, making for a three-way tie between the programs at 7-3 in the conference.
Coastal will look to rebound and remain in atop the conference standings when it hits the road Saturday.
“We’re going to practice real hard the next few days and go down there and play a lot better,” Minik said. “That’s the plan.”