The first day of the Georgia High School Association’s conditioning period looked a little different than most years.
Instead of the entirety of teams coming together to begin the acclimation process, social-distancing guidelines spurred by the novel coronavirus limited group sizes on any given campus to 20 people.
But nearly three months since the last organized practice or athletic event in Glynn County, there was little quibbling about the minute details.
“I think people are excited to be back,” said Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I was. I got up this morning, and it was just something to do. Doing 12 weeks of nothing is hard on me.
“Having a purpose to my day, I was excited about that, came out here, and it’s been good. Our numbers have been good.”
Football players began arriving at the Glynn Academy fieldhouse — fully dressed out, as locker rooms remain closed — around 8:20 a.m. for the pre-screening process, which consists of questions asking each student-athlete: Have you had a fever in the last week? Have you had a new or unexplained cough? Have you had new or unexplained shortness of breath? Has anyone in your household, or anyone you are in close contact with been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been tested for COVID-19 because of illness? Have you been tested for COVID-19?
The first group arrived at Brunswick High at 8 a.m. and underwent the same process before getting to work in the weight room.
Social distancing and reducing the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 was obviously on the forefront of the minds of each coaching staff, as evidenced by the efforts made in sanitizing equipment between players and providing everyone with individual water bottles, but each staff was also conscious of the need to ease student-athletes back into workouts.
Although some players have done their best to stay in shape on their own, missing out on spring practices and summer workouts has put student-athletes around the state in catch-up mode now, just over 10 weeks away from the scheduled first week of the football season.
“A lot of our kids have found access to different weights and different things, but they’re doing it on their own, they’re doing it unsupervised,” said Brunswick head football coach Sean Pender. “So there can be wrong techniques being involved or who knows, maybe they’re just doing the ‘curls for the girls,’ or beach muscles instead of actually doing what they needed to do as far as the power clean and stuff like that.
“We’re just concentrating on the things we need — power lifts, explosive-type movements — in order to get us in shape as fast as we can.”
Pirates strength and conditioning coordinator William Pannell remains positioned in the weight room throughout a day that has him overseeing the workouts of six groups of 18 student-athletes.
In addition to utilizing position-specific metabolic conditioning, exercises designed to burn more calories during a workout while maximizing calories burned after the workout, Brunswick has customized its workouts to correct some issues the team suffered down the stretch a year ago.
“(Pannell) is the one that put together the packet that we’re doing, and he’s doing his research,” Pender said. “It’s stuff that we do that’s tailor-made towards us, like injury prevention or things we had some issues with last year.
“We had a lot of shoulder injuries last year, so we’re doing some little things to strengthen up our shoulders just a little more than we did in the past. Hip flexibility, and groins, and injuries there, we’re trying to do a little more flexibility-type stuff than we’ve done in the past.”
Also concerned about possible injuries following the abbreviated offseason, Glynn Academy plans to spend much of the conditioning period putting its eight groups through flexibility training.
“We’re doing four basic core lifts every day,” Hidalgo said. “Light lifting, just kind of get their muscles back in shape. Starting out with some light running and some lateral stability, some knee-stability exercises to make sure we’re getting some stability there in those lower joints so we don’t have any injuries when we start running around and moving things.”
Of course, there were still some first-day hiccups, which were to be expected. Coaches and athletic trainers spent part of each session shouting at players to remain six-feet apart and reminding them not to intermingle with other groups during the rare occasions two groups passed one another.
But for athletes, coaches, and fans desperate for the return of sports, Day 1 couldn’t have gone much smoother.
“It’s gone well,” Hidalgo said. “I’m sure we’ll improve the process and figure out some things that are better as we go through, but for the most part, it’s been good.”