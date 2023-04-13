Pick your poison when it comes to the attack of Glynn’s midfielders as Harrison Lee and Jonas Coyle have brought forth stellar seasons for the 17-1 Terrors.

Being the senior, Harrison Lee wears one of the captain armbands that signifies the importance he plays on the field…something he never takes off as he’s rarely coming off the field for the team.

More from this section

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Dispatchers answer the call to serve

Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.