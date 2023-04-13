Pick your poison when it comes to the attack of Glynn’s midfielders as Harrison Lee and Jonas Coyle have brought forth stellar seasons for the 17-1 Terrors.
Being the senior, Harrison Lee wears one of the captain armbands that signifies the importance he plays on the field…something he never takes off as he’s rarely coming off the field for the team.
Picking up the ball in the midfield, Lee only has split seconds to decide if he wants to take defenders or look for an open man to create opportunities.
“Since I’ve been playing for so long a lot of the times when I make a run I know what I’m going to do with the ball next,” Lee said. “It is depicted on what others do around me as well, but if I think I can beat the players around me I go and try and score and beat them. If I don’t then I try and dish it off to try and get a better position.”
Having to wait four years for things to run through him as he sat behind Gray and Jonathan Sasser in the No.10 role, Lee said it’s everything that he’s waited for.
“I got my turn to do what I’ve been wanting to do,” Lee said. “It’s been fun to do and it is a big pressure, but I think it’s made me own up to it and play it pretty well. I’m happy with it.”
Playing alongside eight other seniors in the Starting XI, Lee referenced the confidence he and the team have been all about not wanting the last season to end.
“I think that the fact that is a high senior class that we all want to go far and not lose, that has been a big part of our success,” Lee said. “Just wanting to continue to play and make the most of our last senior year.”
One of the two remaining players that field the Starting XI game in and out is Lee’s midfield partner Jonas Coyle.
Although he may only be a junior, Coyle’s blended in well with the team in his position and has shown the importance he brings to the team.
“I’ve grown up with them my whole life and it’s not really weird to me,” Coyle said. “I don’t really see my team as all seniors, I just look at them as these are the people I’ve been playing soccer with and growing up and having a fun time doing it.”
Showing great signs of confidence that have delivered clinical goals and assists, Coyle broke down how he and Lee take over games in different areas and patterns of play.
“Sometimes they will double man mark Harrison and Coach Brockman tells me that I need to step up and take control of the game because if they are double-teaming Harrison, it’s hard for him to make an impact,” Coyle said. “So he wants me to step up and make that impact. Sometimes me and Harrison don’t take over the game together, so it’s sometimes Harrison will take over the game or I will take the game over.
“When Harrison can’t do what he does best — he dribbles through a lot of people a lot of the time — sometimes he isn’t able to do that against certain teams. My best quality is beating people down the line and whenever that works, (Brockman) will ask me to do that over and over again. That’s whenever I take over the game, and for Harrison, he’s able to beat a lot of the people in the middle and that’s when he takes over the game. If ones not working then we try the other.”
Growing up together on the fields with the game they both play at the top level, Coyle and Lee continue to connect in build-up plays as Lee’s second goal against Brunswick High in the second matchup of the season is among the top moments of the season.
“I was 30 yards out, dribbled past everyone and passed it to Jonas for a 1-2, and beat the keeper,” Lee said. “I couldn’t believe it honestly. I was just dribbling and I realized I’m in front of the goal and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”
As for Coyle, he mentioned breaking the 0-0 deadlock at Benedictine to push the team to victory but knows the top moment was heading in the winning goal against Effingham County with four minutes to play as adrenaline flowed through his body for the winning moment.
Looking to stay mentally prepared for the matchup with Lee County to kick off the first round of the GHSA 6A state playoffs, Lee knows the final chapter in his high school is beginning but hasn’t written the final words just yet.
“I have definitely realized it, but I think it’s one thing to realize it and then another to feel it,” Lee said. “I don’t think any of us want to feel that yet, so I think none of the seniors want to lose. I know that the guys below us don’t want us to lose either. Nine people leaving is a hard hit. I think it’s a really big thing and it’s pushing us through.”