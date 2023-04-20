Coastal Georgia dropped a midweek doubleheader in a top 25 matchup against Middle Georgia State on Tuesday, falling 12-1, 6-4 in the two-game set.
Middle Georgia (33-9, 17-5 SSAC) entered the contest ranked No. 11 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, and it proved why by putting No. 21 Coastal Georgia (31-10, 15-3 SUN) away with a couple of huge late-game surges.
In Game 1, the Knights carried a 3-0 lead into the top of the sixth where they exploded for nine runs to put a premature end to any comeback hopes. The big inning was kicked off by a bases-clearing triple before Middle Georgia methodically tacked on six more runs on base hits, errors and sacrifices.
Coastal Georgia got on the board in the bottom half of the frame when Zoe Johnston-Hadaway scored on Sarah Thinger’s sacrifice fly, but it was much too little too late.
Still, the Mariners managed to rebound in Game 2, taking its first lead of the series at 1-0 on Juilanna Bellflower’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the third. Coastal proceeded to add to its advantage on McCall Maret’s solo home run the following inning.
Middle Georgia rallied back to tie the game on a two-run double with two outs in the top of fifth, but Coastal quickly recaptured the lead at 3-2 in the bottom half of the frame on Bryce Peacock’s fifth home run of the season.
Peacock also got the start in the circle for the Mariners in Game 2, and after walking the first two batters of the sixth, she came back to strike out the third batter and induce a couple of harmless outs to carry the CCGA lead into the seventh.
But two outs away from securing the split, Coastal was pulled back into a tie game on a Middle Georgia solo home run.
Tied 3-3, the Mariners went down in order for the second consecutive inning in the bottom of the seventh, and in the top of the eighth, the Knights continued their charge — taking advantage of the runner placed on second in extra innings to score three runs to go on top and provide some room to weather one last gasp by the home team.
Coastal pushed across a run on Peacock’s RBI single, but the Mariners ultimately fell in the non-conference finale of a seven-game home stand.
“We’re still first in our conference… We just need to keep working hard,” said Coastal head coach Mike Minick. “We plan on winning the last six conference games and then winning the championship.”