Unsatisfied with the path he was on, Blake Wood gave up control to a higher source. A few years later, Wood found himself on stage in the Glynn Academy auditorium, signing to play college baseball at Florida State College at Jacksonville in front of a sizable crowd of teammates, coaches and supporters.
After transferring to GA from Wayne County, Wood endeared himself to the team and developed into one of the most vital pieces of the program’s immense success the past two seasons.
Following brief speeches from Terrors head coach Trent Mongero, Wood’s pitching coach Eric Hurley, and the man of the hour himself, the signee put pen to paper to complete the bittersweet moment.
“It’s a whole lot of mixed emotions; it’s not something you can ever prepare yourself for,” Wood said following the ceremony. “It’s like the last game of the season, my dad told me all year, ‘Hey son, you’ve got to realize, one day your senior season is going to be over,’ but it’s not anything you can prepare for.
“At the end of the day, the best thing my dad taught me was you don’t try to anticipate it. You just live through it because you can’t control it, and you can’t determine what’s going to happen. So yeah, it sucks leaving these guys, but I’m just looking back on the good memories I have with these guys. So it’s a really positive feeling to me to just be able to leave my mark here, change the culture a little bit, change these guys’ outlook on baseball, and now I just leave it better than I found it.”
In his first season with the Terrors, Wood compiled a 0.75 ERA over 27 innings while batting a scorching .500 at the plate with 11 stolen bases and 14 RBIs in 44 at-bats before the spring was abruptly canceled.
As a senior, Wood crafted a 3.02 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 48.2 innings in the regular season, in addition to a .329/.444/.451 slash line with 12 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Over those two seasons, Glynn Academy went 33-15 and advanced to the Elite 8 in the GHSA state playoffs for the first time since 1990.
Waxing poetic at what the team had accomplished, Wood suggested this season could be a major spark for the program moving forward.
“I feel like these boys know, and see now, how when you work hard, and you put your time into something, it can become something more than just winning a baseball game,” Wood said. “It can become a culture thing. it can become a future thing, so now they have something to build off of to where, in two years, I would not be surprised if they’re holding up a state championship trophy, if it takes that long.”
Now complete with the mindset to play with the confidence of the best, Wood feels the Terrors are well-stocked for future success. Still, it will be difficult to replace a player like him.
As well as his exploits at the plate and on the mound, Wood patrolled center field as well as anyone in the region.
“Blake’s a complete player,” Mongero said. “He’s helped us in multi-faceted ways. Even on days where he wasn’t hot at the plate, which was not often, he would find a way on base — hit by pitch, beat a ball out, put pressure on the defense, make a great play in the outfield to save a run.
“Whether it’s pitching, whether it’s centerfield, hitting, base running, being a leader in the dugout, being a leader in the weight room, you’re talking about a guy we’re not going to be able to replace. He’s truly the kind of player that comes around once in a long while, and he’s going to be very successful at the collegiate level.”
While Wood’s always been a good player, he wasn’t necessarily a great one until somewhat recently.
Hurley flatly said, “Blake couldn’t hit,’ during his speech, and Wood did not dispute the claim. Instead, Wood said he was able to mature into an all-around threat when he began to play for something more than himself.
“That’s a tough one to explain,” Wood said of his development. “I don’t know. I just got so pissed off one day, and I had a long talk with God. I was like, ‘Look, this is not the spot I want to be at in my life; I want to be something better,’ and I always prayed, ‘Give me the determination, the work ethic, the opportunity, and the ability, and I will give you the glory. He hasn’t done anything short of that.”
Don’t expect Wood’s baseball journey to come to an end any time soon.
The FSCJ baseball program is one of the best at the junior college level. Mongero anticipates Wood tearing it up at a major university within the next few years, and the newly signed Blue Wave isn’t backing down.
“I dream big; I always have, I always will,” Wood said. “The goal is to go D1 in a year. That’s my goal, but hey, if it doesn’t work out like that, I’ve just got to trust that it wasn’t supposed to happen that way.
“But just because I’m living in the moment doesn’t mean I’m going to work any less, not try, or dream as big.”