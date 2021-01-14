Though the basketball teams at Brunswick High look a little different than they have in recent seasons, both squads are off to hot starts heading into a measuring stick game today against their counterparts from Statesboro.
The girls’ game pits the top 2 teams in Region 2-6A against one another for the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the region tournament, while the boys game sees the second-place Blue Devils square off with the fourth-place Pirates.
Brunswick’s girls have run out to a 12-1 record, including 4-0 in region play despite remaking the team in the wake of graduating seniors Keya Daniels, Jaliyah Howard and Marquesia Heidt, who combined for 21.7 points, 11 rebounds, 7.1 steals and 5.1 assists worth of production a year ago. But the underclassman that have taken on larger roles are thriving early in the season.
“The next generation has come in and set the tone,” said Brunswick girls basketball coach Maria Mangram. “They work hard, they practice hard every day. Our practices our very intense, even to the point where sometimes we have to say like, ‘Woah.’
“But they do work hard every day. People aren’t just standing in the shadows. They want to play. They compete every day because maybe they want to start.”
The Pirates’ depth is obvious — 11 players have appeared in at least 10 games this season — and its been a big weapon for the team thus far. An unselfish team that doesn’t care who gets the glory, six different players have led Brunswick in scoring through 13 contests.
Sophomore Shane’ Jackson is the Pirates’ leading scorer on the balance of the season, averaging 13.1 points to go along with 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She’s notched team highs in points three times this year, a 20-point outburst in the team’s lone loss against Calvary Christian Academy in the finals of the United Bank Holiday Invitational representing her career high.
Makalia Brown, Brunswick’s most experienced returner, has also paced the team in scoring three times, including a monster 17-point, 12-rebound, seven-block performance in a 53-51 victory over Coffee.
Mangram credited a less rigid divide between senior starters and the underclassmen waiting in the wings as one of the driving forces of the team’s success.
“We don’t have anybody that waits their turn because it’s all their turns at any given point,” Mangram said. “We have a lot of young girls who play a lot of minutes for us game in and game out.”
The Pirate girls have yet to lose a game in the state of Georgia, but they’ll have their work cut out for them to keep that mark intact against a Blue Devils team that has yet to lose period.
Statesboro enters the contest 11-0 (5-0), winning games by an average margin of more than 37 points. Like the Pirates, the Blue Devils are a deep team with seven players averaging at least five points per game.
But Brunswick is looking to make a statement against Statesboro. It’s been three years since the Pirates’ girls captured the region title. They are determined to end that streak.
“We’ve been close to the top, but not there yet,” Mangram said. “It’s just a group of kids that were just tired of not being where we’ve been in the past. The culture’s changed a little bit. They’re just hungry and trying to work hard so that we can actually try to come out on top.”
The Brunswick boys are only two years removed from a region championship and a state semifinal appearance, but even at 11-2 (3-2), they will have their work cut out for them in seeking another title.
Both of the Pirates’ losses have come against Region 2-6A opponents in Effingham County and Richmond Hill, and now they’ll have to content with a Statesboro program that enters the contest at 9-2 (4-1).
Like the girls, Brunswick’s boys are trying to rebuild its team identity. A dominant Pirate big has been named the region player of the year each of the last two seasons — now Brunswick’s center rotation caps out at 6-foot-5.
As a result of the downsizing, the Pirates have shifted to more of a small-ball look, but it requires the team to play together to overcome its size disadvantage.
“At times it’s been good, but the other night, it was a problem because we really got beat bad on the glass,” said Brunswick boys basketball coach Chris Turner. “If you can’t win the rebound battle, you’re more than likely not going to win the game. That’s a big challenge.
“Our guys have got to learn that all five have got to rebound, especially on the defensive end.”
All five Pirates on the court must put a body on a defender and box out to secure defensive boards, and without a rim protector, Brunswick must rely on players to get in position to take more charges when opponents penetrate the paint.
Offensively, Brunswick’s focus is on improving its shot selection; remaining patient while moving the ball around to find the hot shooter. That’s been a bit easier to do as players like Tyrease Jones, Xavier Bean and Pat Leggett work themselves back into basketball shape following the football season.
Bean scored a team-high 28 points in Brunswick’s most recent game — an 86-70 loss to a Richmond Hill team that appears to be the early favorite in the region — giving him two straight contests with 25 or more points.
Statesboro has the look of a stingy defense thus far, holding opponents to 50.5 points per game this season. A Brunswick win would move the Pirates into a tie with the Blue Devils for second place in Region 2-6A.
“It will be a big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it,” Turner said. “We’re excited about going to play them. We’re going to do our best and hopefully we’ll can some how come out of there with a win.”