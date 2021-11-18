The McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers host the Manchester Blue Devils in the second round of the Class A Public State Playoffs, tonight.
The No. 3 Buccaneers (6-4-1) knocked off No. 2 Mitchell County in the first round on the road, 32-6. After closing the first quarter tied at 6, McIntosh rallied 26 unanswered points to seal the upset victory.
During their four-game winning streak, McIntosh’s offense has averaged 36 points a game and has been a menace on the defensive side, allowing 14 points total.
Things are clicking at the right time for the Buccaneers.
“We have been pretty focused in the playoffs,” McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren said. “I felt we did a good job getting prepared. They had their minds on what they needed to do at practice this week and last week. The kids have done a great job and so has the coaching staff.”
McIntosh County was fully prepared to head to Milledgeville to take on the No. 1 seed Georgia Military College before seeing the upset ensue by the Blue Devils.
Manchester (6-4) fought back from an early touchdown deficit to knock off the Bulldogs, 20-8. In the game the Blue Devils rushed for 219 yards, controlling the clock.
The Blue Devils on offense average 24.9 points a game and have scored 50 or more points in two regular season games. On the defensive side of the ball, they allow 13.9 points, and have held two opponents scoreless.
Warren said Manchester runs a Wing T offense and has a big physical front on the defensive side of the ball.
This is the first matchup between the two schools with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.
Tonight, the Buccaneers will host a playoff game at the Ship for the third consecutive year under Warren.
“They are really excited,” Warren said about having a playoff game at home. “The whole community is excited. So it’s good to see.”