McIntosh County Academy used a last-second goal-line stand to complete its second-half comeback over Lanier County, 18-10.
Going up against a Bulldog offense that used the perimeter well with its screenplays, McIntosh’s defense (3-1) played well even if they had multiple offside penalties called on them.
Giving Lanier (2-3) breaks on its opening drive with short yardage to gain, the Buccaneers’ defense was able to fight through the troubles they caused themselves by only holding the Bulldogs’ defense to a 35-yard field goal by Jonathan Bailey to open the scoring.
The first half as a whole did not showcase the dominance that McIntosh has been this year.
Going three-and-out on its first two opening drives, McIntosh got the ball back with under three minutes to go before the half.
Down on their nine-yard line, the offense started to show life by moving the ball with its wing-T offense. Eight plays later, the Buccaneers were finally close to midfield but a turnover on downs gave the Bulldogs the ball back with 10 seconds to go in the second. Lanier threw three incomplete passes to take a 3-0 lead into the half.
“Yeah, it was 3-0 at the half and at one point in the second quarter we had only had the ball three times and we couldn’t get off the field,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “Hats off to their coaching staff, they had a great game plan and we were making a lot of mistakes. We limited some of those mistakes in the second half but I think we are still learning how to win each and every single week, something we got to overcome. We can’t take anybody for granted, we are good enough to win and we are also good enough to get our tails kicked.
McIntosh opened the third quarter with its third three-and-out of the game, and this time Lanier made them pay for its mistakes. On the first play of the second half, Drake Wolford found Bryan Jones in one-on-one coverage with the receiver beating the Buccaneers defender and racing his way to the end zone for the 51-yard score.
Down 10-0, the life of McIntosh seemed to be drained with the team failing to do much offensively.
They would flip that switch quickly after a five-play drive from their 20-yard line saw Monte’ Stokes take an end around through the B gap of the defense and for a 66-yard score. Seeing their extra point blocked, a 10-6 deficit would quickly flip to a lead for McIntosh.
With 5:32 to go in the third, Lanier’s Wolford threw a backwards pass to a receiver. As the ball zoomed past his hands and onto the ground, McIntosh’s Jaylen Dallas scooped up the loose ball and raced his way to the end zone for a 39-yard defensive touchdown and a 12-10 lead for the Buccaneers.
“This team thrives off momentum,” Warren said. “When we get some momentum, we can play. I’m proud of them and they played hard all night. They just didn’t play very smart, we have to get better mentally and I just think it is a learning curve. When you come off a big high and a big win, you have to play well each and every single week. You can’t just show up to win and this team was ready to go.”
Life on the sideline reverberated into the stands with the Buccaneer faithful showing their support to a group that never gave up.
Hoping to find a way to get back into the game, Lanier stuck with their passing game as a defensive pass interference moved the team to the 30-yard line of McIntosh.
On the ensuing play, Wolford dropped back and as he scrambled out of the pocket, the Bulldog quarterback heaved a pass towards the sidelines and right into the hands of McIntosh’s Neo West. The quarterback/safety toe tapped his way to secure the interception for his team. As he celebrated with his teammates and showed his passion, West quickly went over to Coach Warren and got the next play call for the offense to run.
Taking advantage of the turnover, the McIntosh offense controlled the clock as they ran a 16-play drive that started from its own 9 and into the end zone for six points. Deondray Bacon led that drive with seven carries, three from goal to go the distance, before bullying his way in from three yards out for the score. Needing to go for two to make it a two-possession game, the Buccaneers once again failed to convert, giving the Bulldogs a breath of life.
Seeing 5:38 to go and down eight, Lanier stuck to its bread and butter with screenplays and handoffs to future D1 running back Jaylen Calhoun.
After an offensive pass interference that moved the Bulldogs to their 16-yard line, the Bulldogs quickly gained the yardage back with two big passing plays inside the middle of the defense to get a 4-and-4 from their 37-yard line with 2:38.
Coming out of a timeout, Wilford dropped back to pass, and once again West jumped the pass for his second interception of the night. Instead of taking a knee and giving his team the ball with an eight-point lead and two minutes to go, West ran through the Bulldogs’ offense and into the arms of Jones who stripped the ball loose from the arms of West and his team recovered.
Getting a fresh set of downs after the fumble recovery, Lanier marched down the field from the 46 to the 5-yard line in five plays.
Only needing five yards to have a chance to tie the game and force overtime, Lanier picked up a yard and only a yard on four plays. Going through the air after a first down rushing attempt, Wolford had a ball batted down on second down, an overthrow of a wide-open man on third. On fourth down, Wolford had the one-on-one coverage he wanted towards the left side of the end zone, but his receiver fell down as he made his break.
McIntosh prevailed with the turnover on downs, giving them the ball to knee it out and move to 3-1 on the year.
“They were hitting us with the perimeter screens and we were jumping offsides, and that kept us on the field,” Warren said, recounting the game. “At one point we had only run three plays in 17 minutes. That’s hard to score when you are doing that but we finally got some breathing room and started playing. We made a few mistakes and we have to get better. I think that is just learning how to win and we came off high in that Border War win over West Nassau and I think we came out a little light, but I think we finished up strong. I will take a sloppy win over a pretty loss any day.”