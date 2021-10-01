McIntosh County Academy fell flat in homecoming loss to Emanuel County Institute.
The Buccaneers (2-3-1, 2-1) weren’t able to find the end zone until the final six minutes of the game, losing 17-6 in the process.
Emanuel County Institute (5-1, 3-0) showed their force with the ground game as P.J. Farnum and Daquan Jones rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown between the two.
The game started out with the Buccaneers marking their way downfield in bunches. That was until quarterback Will Philmore was intercepted on a fourth-down play.
The two schools exchanged punts and it wasn’t until Farnum’s 50-yard run that the momentum seemed to fully shift towards the Bulldogs.
His run kept the defense on their feet trying to figure out if the speedster would carry it, or the 225 pound Jones would run up the middle.
As the defense guessed and guessed as to who was carrying the ball, Emanuel County was able to find the end zone as Jones barreled his way in for the early 7-0 lead.
McIntosh was unable to find any sort of offense as two dropped balls occurred in the short drive before the half.
“We can’t operate behind the sticks,” McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren said postgame. “We cant operate first down and 20. We cant do that. We had some untimely penalties and some dropped balls. We made more mistakes tonight.”
This left the Bulldogs with enough time to put more points on the board and really have the Buccaneers on their toes for the remainder of the game.
Unable to find the end zone on three pass plays, the Bulldogs settled for a 37-yard field goal from Samuel McBride. Thus their lead was 10-0 heading into halftime.
After the homecoming queen and princesses were announced on the field during the half, the two teams came back out to set the score for who can be GHSA 3-A Public front runners.
With the ball in the hands of the Bulldogs to start the half, they made plenty of work on their first drive of the second half to end the narrative of a Buccaneers comeback.
Not only did the Bulldogs score after a 12 play, 57-yard drive, but they also ate over half of the game clock and drew two back-to-back flags on the Buccaneers’ defense.
Warren said his defense played hard and knows his team will be able to correct their mistakes.
Down 17-0 and seeing the Bulldogs offense constantly running down the field, the Buccaneers defense needed a play to go their way.
It did after Emanuel County attempted to go for a 4th and 19 play and find the end zone.
With the stop, the Buccaneers offense needed to go down the field quickly to have any chance of getting back in the game.
Philmore connected with Colby Reed in the middle of the field and Reed took it to the house for the 77-yard touchdown. McIntosh’s extra point would be blocked.
After a Bulldog fumble on third-and-goal, the Buccaneers’ offense failed to move the ball in a quick manner or any manner at that. They would turn the ball over on downs and ultimately end the game.
McIntosh will look to regroup during their off week and focus on getting healthy and up to speed.
“We got a bye week, we got to get healed up,” Warren said after the game.” “We had a lot of players out tonight. Hats off to ECI they run and played a good physical football game. We started four freshmen tonight that had to grow up quickly. So we had some good things happen we just had some missed opportunities and it wasn’t our night.”