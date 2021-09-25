The McIntosh Academy Pirates continued their dominance to start Region 3-A play, with 32-6 win over the Claxton Tigers.
The Pirates (2-2-1, 2-0) started slow on the night as they only had six points to show after the first quarter.
Once the game came to them, McIntosh jumped out to a 26-0 lead over Claxton (0-5, 0-2).
The shutout was no longer after the Tigers scored with 20 seconds left in the third to get their lone score of the game.
The Pirates added one more score to make measures better for the team for giving up a score against a winless team.