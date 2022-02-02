After taking Region 3-A Public by storm this past season, Buccaneers Will Jones and Quan Proctor decided to sail together to Savannah State on Wednesday during a national signing day ceremony.
Jones was named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Proctor earned first team all-region honors with the two combining to form a devastating duo for a McIntosh County Academy defense that held opponents to 13.5 points per game.
The two have also been key in turning around the culture at McIntosh since head coach Bradley Warren took over in 2019. The Buccaneers have qualified for the playoffs each of the past three seasons after missing out on the postseason the previous two years.
“I loved it here,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t want to be no place else.”
Playing all along the defensive front of MCA, Jones recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and three sacks as a senior. A testament to his athleticism, Jones also rushed for 932 yards and 16 touchdowns throughout his prep career.
Proctor flashed a similar proclivity for both sides of the ball, rushing for 831 yards and six touchdowns over the past three seasons, and settling in on the defensive side of the ball as a senior to tally 48 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and five sacks.
“I gave it my all, showed out, represented good,” Proctor said of his time at MCA.
With Jones pegged for the defensive end and Proctor envisioned as a hybrid outside linebacker, Savannah State could see a boost to a defense that held opponents to 17.6 points and 250.0 yards per game this past season.
The Tigers generated 28 sacks and 16 forced turnovers defensively while producing an 8-2 record and a second-place finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Jones pointed to the close proximity of Savannah State as one of his factors for becoming a Tiger, as well as the comfort the staff provided on his visit to the campus.
Having both Buccaneers defenders at school together, along with former teammate Trenton Johnson, the transition process should be smoother.
“It’s feels good to be able to go play with Trent and Will together on the same team,” Proctor said.