Good times are rolling at McIntosh County Academy.
The Buccaneers earned the program’s first postseason win since 2016 on Saturday, hitting the road to down the Mitchell County Eagles 32-6 in the first round of the Class A-Public playoffs.
McIntosh (6-4-1) scored 20 points in the second quarter to flip a six-point deficit against Mitchell (6-4) into a 14-point advantage by halftime at Centennial Stadium in Camila.
“They gave us a hard time,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren. “It was nip and tuck most of the first half. We went up 20-6 right before the half, but right just before that, five minutes earlier, it was still a war.”
Entering their playoff on a three-game win streak led by a defense that hadn’t allowed a touchdown over its previous 10 quarters, McIntosh stretched the streak to 11 before Mitchell County found pay dirt 14 seconds into the second period.
But a top-10 defense in the classification in points allowed, the Buccaneers wouldn’t budge another inch. McIntosh County Academy shutdown a Mitchell County spread attack that averaged more than 22 points per game in the regular season.
The Eagles like to play fast, but the Buccaneers’ made stops on defense, and got some help from their grinding wing-T run game to keep the opponent off the field.
“Some time in the third quarter, we had 14-play drive that was about six minutes, and then we scored right at the start of the fourth on it,” Warren said. “So we ate up a lot of clock, which is what we want to do to keep their tempo offense off the field.”
McIntosh has seemingly found new life offensively over the past month, scoring 36 points per game over its past four contests after averaging just 15.4 points over its previous seven.
Following the Eagles’ touchdown, it took fewer than two minutes for the Buccaneers to match the score with one of their own on a run by Will Jones.
Jones found the end zone again with 4:44 remaining until halftime to give MCA its first lead at 14-6, and after a quick stop, the Buccaneers added to it on a scoring pass from Will Philmore to DeMonte Stokes.
Following a scoreless third quarter, McIntosh tacked on two more touchdowns to put the finishing touches on a huge victory for the program.
McIntosh County Academy has made the playoffs in three straight seasons since Warren returned to the program, where he coached from 1999-2001. The Buccaneers hosted postseason games at The Ship each of the past two years, and fell in hard-fought battles both times.
While MCA wasn’t able to secure a home playoff game, the team is more than content to trade hosting duties for advancement.
As it turns out, the Buccaneers get to have their cake and eat it too.
Manchester upset No. 1 seed Georgia Military in its first-round game. As a result, McIntosh County Academy will host Manchester as the higher seed Friday in Darien.
“That was a big shot in the arm for our community and program,” Warren said.