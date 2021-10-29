McIntosh County Academy took to the road and steamrolled Portal 48-0 on Friday.
Another lights out defensive performance by the Buccaneers (4-4-1, 4-2 Region 3-A Public) helped the program lock down a playoff spot for the third straight season under head coach Bradley Warren.
Quarterback Will Philmore threw a touchdown pass to Demonte Stokes in one of the rare occasions MCA went to the air as it otherwise controlled the contest on the ground out of its wing-T. Quan Proctor ran for two touchdowns, as did Will Jones, and JaReese Campbell punched in another score.
The Buccaneers’ defense entered the game holding opponents to just over 17 points per game, and they lowered that figure in their second shutout of the season.
It wasn’t perfect for McIntosh — the team still struggled a bit with extra points, and play got a little sloppy near the end of the game, but the concerns were minor on the night.
Following back-to-back losses to ranked region rivals in Emanuel County Institute and Metter, McIntosh County Academy has now won consecutive games heading into next week’s regular season finale against Jenkins.
The winner of the game in Savannah will lock in the third seed in the region with the other taking fourth.