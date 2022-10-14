The Buccaneers’ ferocious defense didn’t buckle an inch Friday at Brogdon Field.
No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (7-1, 2-0 Region 3-A, Division II) traveled to Mt. Vernon to deliver a 21-0 shutout to Montgomery County (4-4, 1-1), all but guaranteeing the program a home playoff game in the process.
“The defense played exceptional,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “We gave up a couple of first downs early. After that, we were pretty much lights out.”
Entering the contest as the fifth-best scoring defense in the classification at 13.43 points allowed per game, the Buccaneers managed one of their best defensive performances to date against an Eagles team led by three-star prospect Cameron Wallace at quarterback.
The Class A-Public state runner-up in the 200-meter dash last year, Wallace was responsible for more than 65 percent of his team’s total offense ahead of the matchup, but MCA corralled Montgomery County’s engine and stalled the Eagles out.
“He was close to breaking a couple the first drive,” Warren said. “He did a good job of bouncing the ball outside and using his speed, but I felt like once we adjusted, we did fine.”
Neither team got on the board in the first quarter as both run games attempted to feel out the opposing defense, but JaReese Campbell cashed in on a long McIntosh drive in the second period with his sixth rushing touchdown of the year.
A few minutes later, a bad snap by Montgomery County gave Jaylyn Ellison an opportunity to scoop up the loose ball and sprint 60 yards for the score to extend McIntosh County Academy’s advantage to 14-0 going into halftime.
Looking to put the finishing touches on the contest after receiving the ball to open the third quarter, the Buccaneers drove into Eagles territory before losing a fumble to give Montgomery County momentary life.
However, It wouldn’t last long. McIntosh County Academy forced a punt and promptly moved the ball into the end zone — Campbell scoring again from 2 yards out to give the Buccaneers a three-score lead.
Campbell and Deondray Bacon both had big games on the ground for MCA, which was able to get some its reserves into the game in the fourth quarter with the outcome well in hand.
McIntosh County Academy will return home next week, where it will have the opportunity to clinch its first region title since 2008 against Emanuel County Institute.