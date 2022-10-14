The Buccaneers’ ferocious defense didn’t buckle an inch Friday at Brogdon Field.

No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (7-1, 2-0 Region 3-A, Division II) traveled to Mt. Vernon to deliver a 21-0 shutout to Montgomery County (4-4, 1-1), all but guaranteeing the program a home playoff game in the process.

