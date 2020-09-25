A quick start and a strong closing punch lifted McIntosh County Academy to a big 29-21 victory over No. 10 Charlton County on Friday night in The Swamp.
The Indians had been 124-25 at home against teams from the same classification since 1990.
“Their coach was gracious enough to let me say 30 seconds of something to them,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “I told those kids that in 2000, I came over here and got beat by a very good Charlton team; I had a good team. I wanted to reestablish some rivalries and have an intense game, and I said they were getting better every game.
“They’re a good football team. They’re going to make some noise.”
McIntosh (1-2) asserted its will on Charlton County (2-1) in the first half, rushing for more than 200 yards over the first 24 minutes of game time while holding its opponent under 75 total yards to go into the locker room leading by 15 points.
It took just two plays for McIntosh to take a 7-0 lead over Charlton County when running back Trenton Johnson took a pitch 62 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the contest. The seven-point deficit was the first time the Indians had trailed all season.
Following a quick Charlton three-and-out, Johnson drove McIntosh into the end zone once more. This time, a 5-yard run capped the Buccaneers’ drive.
Penalties prevented the Bucs from scoring on three straight possessions to open the game with 20 yards in flags sinking the drive, but it was a short reprieve for the Indians.
JaReese Campbell outran the Charlton defense on a 50-yard touchdown run, responding to the Indians’ lone score of the first half to put McIntosh back up 22-7 after a successful two-point conversion by Johnson.
But Charlton pulled back to within a single score on the opening drive of the second half — a long kickoff return setting up a 45-yard touchdown drive that cut the McIntosh advantage to eight points with more than seven and a half minutes left in the third quarter.
Penalties prevented the ensuing Bucs from picking up an offensive rhythm on its first possession of the half, and in an extension of an issue that hampered MCA all evening. McIntosh was whistled for 15 penalties with costly flags thrown on both sides of the ball.
The penalties nearly helped Charlton to tie the game with a defensive pass interference moving the Indians into opposing territory before Bucs linebacker Ja’Von Thomas came up with a key sack to force a punt near midfield.
Looking to capitalize on the stop, Johnson all but salted the game away on a 31-yard touchdown run that pushed McIntosh’s lead to 29-14 with 4:44 remaining.
The Indians were able to get on the scoreboard one more time on a 90-yard fumble recovery with just over two minutes to play, but the Buccaneers assured a disappointing homecoming for the home team by recovering the onside kick and running out the clock.
McIntosh County Academy finished with well over 400 yards rushing on the night while holding Tony Cobb, who entered the contest fresh off a 357-yard rushing performance, to just 81 yards.
“We were pretty vanilla on offense,” Warren said. “We tried not to turn the ball over. We turned that late one over, but other than that, I thought we controlled the clock, controlled the tempo, controlled the pace, and that’s what we’re all about right now.”