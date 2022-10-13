Competing in a region that offers little margin for error, the Buccaneers are set to travel to Mt. Vernon to play their second of three de facto region championship games Friday.
The winner of the matchup between No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (6-1, 1-0) and Montgomery County (4-3, 1-0) will jump into the driver’s seat in the race for the Region 3-A, Division II championship with two games remaining.
Kickoff from Brogdon Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a big game,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren. “I think they’re going to be big for the next few weeks, so we’ve got our hands full.”
Although the Buccaneers are in the midst of their best regular season since 2017, they can’t afford a slip up if they are to secure their first region title in 14 years. The Maxwell Ratings reflect the arduous path in front of MCA, giving the program a 50.8 percent chance at a championship — the lowest of any projected region winner in the classification.
A week ago, McIntosh County Academy survived a four-overtime thriller in a battle between top 5 scoring defenses against Jenkins County to open region play, and now it will have to contend with perhaps the best player in the league in Montgomery County’s Cameron Wallace.
A three-star prospect with offers from Arkansas State, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Michigan State and Vanderbilt, Wallace is the heart and soul of the Eagles as a do-it-all jack of all trades.
The quarterback in Montgomery County’s run-heavy offense, Wallace has passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 826 yards and 11 scores at 9.7 yards per carry, which is representative of his speed as the Class A-Public state runner-up in the 200-meter dash last year.
And despite being responsible for more than 65 percent of his team’s total offense, Wallace also plays in the defensive secondary, where he’s recorded 64 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and two interceptions for the Eagles.
Slowing Wallace down will be the top priority for a McIntosh County Academy defense that ranks fifth in scoring defense in the classification at 13.43 points per game.
“We’ve got to get a lot of hats on the ball,” Warren said. “He’s going to be pretty good, so we’ve got to rally to the football, and use our speed to hem him up. Limiting the explosive plays is going to be the big thing. He can go, so we’re going to have to be careful.
“We’ve got several plans, if they crack on, we’ll go to another one, so we’ll see if we can hem him up.”
It’s been a collaborative effort for the Buccaneers’ defense with Lake Linton leading the charge with a team-high 69 tackles, five coming for a loss, a sack, and fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. LaDerrious West has 39 tackles, a team-leading seven tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception, and Monte Stokes has picked off a pair of passes, returning both for scores.
The same is true for the offensive side of the ball, which has seen four players rush for more than 325 yards in MCA’s signature wing-T attack.
Following a couple games against programs from larger classifications, the Buccaneers have rushed for at least 234 yards in each of its past five games — averaging 285.4 yards per game at 6.9 yards per carry over that span.
Despite suffering an injury in the first quarter of the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic and missing the next two games, JaReese Campbell leads McIntosh County Academy with 456 rushing yards and five touchdowns after a 147-yard, two-score performance against Jenkins County.
Stokes has been the most explosive player on the Buccaneers though, racking up 405 rushing yards, 117 receiving yards and six offensive touchdowns at 10.4 yards per touch in addition to his two defensive scores. West (397 rushing yards; four touchdowns) and Deondray Bacon (327; five) have done the dirty work in between the tackles.
“We’re a multiple back attack, if you take one away, we try to use the other,” Warren said. “We’ve got a decent play-action passing game that we haven’t had to use a whole lot recently, but it’s there if we need it.”
Although the trip to Mt. Vernon will technically be MCA’s longest of the season by less than half a mile, the Buccaneers should be plenty accustomed to travel this season. McIntosh County Academy has bused to three games already — four if including its jaunt down to McIntosh County Middle School in its season opener.
Still, there is some inherent unpredictability that comes with travel the team will look to avoid.
“It’s just all the distractions that can happen on the road,” Warren said. “You never know who they’re sitting there talking to, what’s going on, their momma calls them, or their girlfriend breaks up with them. Just all that kind of stuff on the road is comical sometimes.
“Keeping them focused is a little harder on the school bus than it is other areas.”