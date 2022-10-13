Competing in a region that offers little margin for error, the Buccaneers are set to travel to Mt. Vernon to play their second of three de facto region championship games Friday.

The winner of the matchup between No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (6-1, 1-0) and Montgomery County (4-3, 1-0) will jump into the driver’s seat in the race for the Region 3-A, Division II championship with two games remaining.

