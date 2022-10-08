It took four overtimes, but McIntosh County Academy ultimately downed Jenkins County 27-21 on Friday at The Ship to strike a crucial victory in its region opener.

A matchup between the Buccaneers’ seventh-ranked scoring defense in Class A, Division II against the Eagles’ second-ranked defense played out as expected with both teams struggling to gain much offensive traction.

