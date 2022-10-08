It took four overtimes, but McIntosh County Academy ultimately downed Jenkins County 27-21 on Friday at The Ship to strike a crucial victory in its region opener.
A matchup between the Buccaneers’ seventh-ranked scoring defense in Class A, Division II against the Eagles’ second-ranked defense played out as expected with both teams struggling to gain much offensive traction.
Following a scoreless first quarter, MCA (6-1, 1-0) went up 7-0 on a rushing touchdown just before halftime, but Jenkins County (4-3, 0-1) answered with its own long scoring drive in the third quarter to knot the game back up.
Though both teams threatened to break the deadlock in the fourth, both would come away empty — a painful fact for Jenkins, which had itself set up inside the red zone with an opportunity to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.
“When they took a timeout, we changed up our block and put a different kid in there,” Warren said. “The kid who usually blocks it helped him, showed him what to do. So we blocked the field goal and went into overtime.”
Neither team was able to put points on the board in the first overtime period, but a 15-yard touchdown by Neo West tied the contest at 13-13 in the second overtime, both teams missing the extra point attempt.
McIntosh County Academy scored again to open the third overtime, this time converting the two-point conversion to go up 21-13, yet on facing fourth down, Jenkins County would again follow suit, scoring a touchdown and extending the game with a successful two-point conversion attempt.
But finally the fourth overtime would break the tie. JaReese Campbell hit paydirt for MCA, while Jenkins County came up just short.
“They’ve got a good football team,” Warren said. “They came after us, and our kids played well — we didn’t have any turnovers, so we played a really solid football game.”