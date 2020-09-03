Proving it’s not a program to back down from a challenge, McIntosh County Academy will open its season at 7:30 p.m. today against Glynn Academy at Glynn County Stadium.
The Buccaneers returned to the Class A-Public playoffs last year in Bradley Warren’s return to Darien despite compiling a 4-17 record the two previous seasons.
Although MCA proceeded to lose its first two games in Warren’s second stint by a combined score of 83-7 to Pierce County and Brunswick High, the experience against teams from much larger classifications set the stage for the Buccaneers to win five of their final eight regular-season games.
Warren is hoping to follow a similar script in opening the season with road games against its neighbors from Region 2-6A.
But Warren also expects more hiccups to open this regular season than perhaps ever before due to the heavy restrictions on workouts amidst the coronavirus pandemic. At this point in the year, programs often have a spring game and multiple scrimmages under their belts to use for evaluation purposes.
Instead, this will be the first test for programs against a live opponent.
“We want to go in and execute, try to limit the mistakes to as few as possible so we get some kind of film to grade ourselves off of,” Warren said.
He expects a comparable approach from Glynn Academy with a fair share of hiccups on each side, especially as both teams battle the heat.
The game is likely to move quickly as both the Buccaneers and Terrors will pound the ball early and often from their option offenses.
McIntosh County Academy averaged more than 222 rushing yards per game out of its Wing-T a year ago with then-junior running back Trenton Johnson doing the heavy lifting to the tune of 1,061 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Glynn Academy also averaged north of 200 yards per game on the ground with senior quarterback TJ Lewis — a Louisville commit — hitting paydirt 16 times. Jayden Drayton and Caden Hutchinson are also coming off standout seasons in the Terrors’ offense.
“They do a great job with the option that they run,” Warren said. “TJ Lewis is a good football player. He’s got some complementary positions in the slotback position and the running back with Hutchinson.
“We’ve got to know where they are — they do some motion things, some sets that present some challenges. We feel like the style of play, option football, we’ll be OK with, but when you’ve got a D1 quarterback and some 6A athletes, that presents a challenge to us.”
In an effort to remain fresh throughout four quarters against much larger rosters, McIntosh has pared down its playbook on both sides of the ball over the next few weeks.
“We’ve taken some elements out of the offense and defense that require multiple positions of players,” Warren said. “We’re going to create some depth, so maybe our gas tank will last four quarters.”