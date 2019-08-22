McIntosh County Academy and No. 8 Pierce County are coming off seasons that ended on the opposite end of the spectrum from one another.
But when the programs open the season against each other in 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Bearville Stadium in Blackshear, the Buccaneers and Bears will both be beginning a new era of football at their respective schools.
Bradley Warren took over a McIntosh program that had won four total games over the past two seasons in Class A-Public, while Ryan Herring is inheriting a Pierce County team that finished the season 13-1 and a win shy of the Class 3A title game.
The Buccaneers’ new head coach knows how to get the best out of the program as proven by a three-year stint with the team from 1999-2001 in which he compiled the best winning percentage in MCA history with a 27-11 record.
Now back where he began his coaching career following stops at Central Gwinnett, Gilmer, and Dade County, Warren also knows a contest against a ranked opponent will provide a litmus test for his team.
“It’s a big challenge for us,” Warren said. “They were a semifinal team last year, and we were a 1-9 team last year.”
Pierce County beat McIntosh 48-14 last season at The Ship, and though it lost the services of former head coach Jason Strickland, Herring has a history of success — he went 96-52 in 13 years as a head coach in Alabama — and the talent to make another deep postseason run.
The Bears return quarterback Jermaine Brewton, who passed for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns to six interceptions as a sophomore last year, and senior offensive lineman Avery Jernigan, a 6-foot-3, 280 pound All-State player committed to Auburn.
“Watching them on film, you can tell that the quarterback is a seasoned player,” Warren said. “He is a big playmaker for them.
“They’re running a shotgun wing-T system that’s pretty competitive. They run the jet sweep, buck sweep, power, a little quarterback read play, and they throw the ball well.”
McIntosh has taken steps to improve under Warren this offseason, and the progress showed in a scrimmage against Class A-Public playoff contender Montgomery County that was played to a 3-3 tie. The Buccaneers also played Liberty County, a Class 3A playoff team a year ago, to a 22-6 loss that could have been even closer if not for a missed field goal and a wasted opportunity in red zone.
If McIntosh County Academy is to stay within striking distance against Pierce County, it’ll need to avoid being physically overwhelmed on the line of scrimmage and use its team speed to its advantage.
“We feel like we have better overall team speed than they do,” Warren said. “Their skill positions are as fast, or faster, than ours, but on the fronts, we feel like we’re smaller but faster. They’re bigger and stronger.
“I would think that they would play with their splits down on the offensive line and try to push us off the ball to negate our speed, but of course, we’re going to try to combat that and use our speed to get around those big guys. It ought to be a fun game to watch.”