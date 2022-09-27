McIntosh County Academy is rolling as it finally drops back into its own weight class, but MCA will be battling more than just Atkinson County as it closes out its non-region slate.
The looming threat of Hurricane Ian has moved the contest up to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, giving the 10th-ranked Buccaneers (4-1) just two days to prepare for a road game against the Rebels (2-3).
“We’re trying to dodge that hurricane, and this looked like the prettiest day to play on, so we decided to do it,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren.
Originally a joke between head coaches this past Sunday, a Wednesday game time quickly developed into a reality as the potential hurricane path became clearer.
Although the new game day will make for better game conditions, it leaves both teams scrambling to prepare their respective programs just five days after last taking the field.
After a few off days, the Buccaneers went to work as usual Monday before altering its preparation on short notice.
“I think we do a great job on Mondays of getting kids downloaded from the week before and uploaded for the new week,” Warren said. “So we’ll go through that. Now (Tuesday) is going to be tricky. I’m going to hit what I think is the most important stuff.
“The big decision too is if you want to wear pads or not. Usually Tuesday is a tough day for us — we’re wearing pads and we’re grinding — but it’s before a game now, so I have to think about that.”
Physicality has been one of MCA’s greatest strengths through five weeks as its gotten off to its best start since 2016.
Despite facing three programs from larger classifications, as well as a team out of Florida, McIntosh County Academy ranks within the top 10 in fewest points allowed in Class A, Division II. The Buccaneers have held opponents to 13 points per game, and the defense has scored a handful of points itself.
Just last week, Monte Stokes intercepted a pair of passes returned both for scores in MCA’s 40-13 victory over Bradwell Institute.
The Buccaneers held the Tigers to 247 yards of total offense as it took care of business against a clearly overmatched opponent for the second time in three weeks. Warren hopes it is a sign of what to come as his team prepares to enter region play.
“We played pretty well Friday,” Warren said. “Of course we’ve got things to work on, but we played pretty well, and I’m hoping we can stay at that constant level and not let our opponent dictate what level we play on. I felt like we did that on Friday, so maybe we’re growing up a bit.”