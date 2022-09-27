McIntosh County Academy is rolling as it finally drops back into its own weight class, but MCA will be battling more than just Atkinson County as it closes out its non-region slate.

The looming threat of Hurricane Ian has moved the contest up to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, giving the 10th-ranked Buccaneers (4-1) just two days to prepare for a road game against the Rebels (2-3).

