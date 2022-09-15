Even as they are off to their best start since 2016, the Buccaneers know records are not an exact measure of a team’s ability.

McIntosh County Academy (2-1) won’t overlook Lanier County (2-2), which is already pushing its recent wins threshold as it travels to The Ship for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.

More from this section

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.