Even as they are off to their best start since 2016, the Buccaneers know records are not an exact measure of a team’s ability.
McIntosh County Academy (2-1) won’t overlook Lanier County (2-2), which is already pushing its recent wins threshold as it travels to The Ship for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
It has been 16 years since the Bulldogs have qualified for the postseason, and the program has only finished with a winning record three times total in that span — the last time coming in 2011. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have hosted a playoff game each of the last three seasons since head coach Bradley Warren returned to take over the program in 2019.
Since then, MCA has developed into a tough, physical team that shows up week in and week out. The Buccaneers won’t overlook the Bulldogs, especially with the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Jaylon Calhoun lining up in the backfield.
“They’ve got a running back that’s got a half dozen or more offers right now; he’s kept our attention pretty good,” Warren said. “It’s going to be a challenge hemming him up all night, but our kids have been pretty focused. Culturally, that’s something we’ve worked on for the last four years. We’ve been pretty focused. I haven’t seen a lack of focus in a while here.”
Calhoun is a load at running back, having rushed for more than 400 yards and three scores on the season in addition to more than 150 receiving yards. He’s already received offers from Liberty, Northern Illinois, Yale and Valdosta State.
McIntosh, on the other hand, is relatively undersized on defense this season, but that hasn’t stopped the program from putting together another elite unit thus far. Despite graduating Region 3-A Public Defensive Player of the Year Will Jones, the Buccaneers are holding opponents to 14 points per game, which is the seventh-fewest in Class A, Division II.
“I guess the culture that’s in the building,” Warren said, explaining the program’s defensive success. “We’ve got our weight program going, we’ve got the new turf room. We’ve struggled with some focal points during the week, but usually by the end of the week, we are where we need to be.”
In the departure of Jones, Quan Proctor and a handful of other standout defenders, linebacker Lake Linton has stepped up to lead the MCA defense. Last week, the senior returned a fumble for a first-quarter touchdown to spark a 42-8 victory over West Nassau (Fla.) in the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium.
“He’s been doing well,” Warren said of Linton. “There’s some other guys starting to step up. We’re not real big defensively. We’ve got a lot of speed on defense which helps make up for a lot of things.”
Following some inconsistency over the first two weeks, McIntosh County Academy also flashed its team speed on the offensive side of the ball last week in a breakout performance against West Nassau.
The Buccaneers nearly matched their point total over the first two weeks in the first half with the duo of Monte Stokes and Deondray Bacon providing the spark out of the backfield MCA has been searching for.
Stokes had 170 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on just six touches, and Bacon rushed for 105 yards and two scores — combining for more than 70 percent of the team’s 386 yards of offense.
“We’re starting to get a little bit of an identity on offense,” Warren said. “We’ll see if we can improve on that again this week.”
At 2-1, McIntosh County Academy is off to its best start since 2016, when the program finished 10-3 as Class A-Public state runners up.