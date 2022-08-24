The Buccaneers are going big game hunting tonight
Already with one victory against a program hailing from a larger classification under its belt, Class A, Division II’s McIntosh County Academy (1-0) is seeking an encore performance against Class 6A’s Glynn Academy.
Kickoff from Glynn County Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I don’t know if we know what size we are,” said Buccaneers head coach Bradley Warren. “We’ll play anybody. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, but it’s good work for our bunch. I like playing great programs, and Glynn does a great job.”
Last week McIntosh handled a Class 3A playoff team from a year ago in Johnson-Savannah 20-12 in a contest dominated by its defense. Led by linebacker Lake Linton, who recorded 11 solo tackles and five tackles for a loss, the Buccaneers limited the Atomsmashers to just over 200 yards of total offense in the game.
Johnson would go scoreless over the first three quarters of play before scoring 12 points in the final stanza on a handful of big plays.
Limiting the big plays will be a focal point of the MCA defense again this week against a Glynn Academy team that proved it can score in bunches in its opener. Glynn scored 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to top Statesboro 43-42 in a thriller.
Quarterback Tyler Devlin was 13-of-24 for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Terrors with five receptions and 83 yards going to 6-foot-5 receiver David Prince. Greg Peacock also had a big game, tallying 132 yards of total offense and four touchdowns on just 19 touches.
“They’ve got some big playmakers on offense that make it tough to defend the whole field,” Warren said. “It’s a short work week, so we’ve got a lot of work to do to prepare for them.”
The short week could work to McIntosh’s advantage as Glynn Academy looks to bounce back defensively after allowing 277 rushing yards to Statesboro running back Jordan Lovett.
The Buccaneers’ offense is at its best on the ground out of the wing-T. Following a disappointing performance in the scrimmage, MCA demonstrated as much against Johnson.
After toying with idea of JaReese Campbell at quarterback this offseason, Warren made a switch ahead of the opener, moving Campbell to the classic fullback position as Neo West took over as the Buccaneers’ signal caller.
“It’s kind of the look we’ve seen the past few years here,” Warren said. “I was pretty pleased with that look. JaReese has a package at quarterback, Neo has a package, so we feel like we’ll be tough to defend. You don’t know what you’re going to get from us.”
But Glynn does know one thing, McIntosh County Academy won’t be a pushover.
The two programs separated by fewer than 25 miles met at The Ship in Darien to open the 2021 season in a contest that ended in a 14-14 tie.
Glynn Academy is plenty motivated to avenge the stalemate against the smaller school, and its up to McIntosh to match that intensity or get left in the dust.
“We’ve been stressing that all week — we’re not going to sneak up on Glynn,” Warren said. “They know we’re legit, and they’re going to be prepared for us. I hope we respond. I hope we go over there and give them our best because if we don’t, it could be a long night for us.”