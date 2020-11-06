A week after playing against top-ranked defense in Class A-Public, moving the ball seemed like a breeze for the Buccaneers.
McIntosh County Academy (5-3, 4-1 Region 3-A) sailed to a 47-14 victory over Screven County (4-4, 3-2) on Friday in Sylvania, guaranteeing itself a home playoff game in the process.
The Buccaneers managed just one touchdown and seven total points a week ago, but they went up 28-7 on the Gamecocks before halftime, and wouldn’t have to punt until leading by four scores in the fourth quarter.
“That was about as well as we’ve played offensively in a while,” said MCA head coach Bradley Warren.
Trenton Johnson, the classification’s leading rusher, returned after missing a game recovering from an injury and looked close to full speed in his relatively limited carries on the night. With the team getting healthier, there was no need to push Johnson in his first game back.
“He was back mostly,” Warren said. “I didn’t run him as hard; we kind of run a balanced attack tonight.”
The Bucs got solid production from its wing backs when Johnson and Will Jones weren’t carrying the load on the ground, and quarterback Dalton McClellan tossed a touchdown pass.
With just one more region game to play and effectively a two-game lead over Screven County and Emanuel County Institute by virtue of holding the head-to-head tiebreaker, McIntosh County Academy has locked itself into a postseason game at The Ship on Nov. 27.
“We’ve actually got a forfeit next week — Portal’s not going to play us,” Warren said. “They have COVID quarantine, so the last (regular season game) of the year will be against Jenkins on the 20th.”