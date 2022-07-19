With the summer days dwindling down and the school year getting closer to being in session, that means Friday night lights are following closely behind.
As teams have practiced, lifted weights and have gone to organized camps throughout the spring and summer sessions, final preparations are being made before the season kicks off in a month.
For McIntosh County Academy, they hosted their own organized team activity with seven schools coming to use the Buccaneers football fields for 7-on-7s, lineman trench work, and some light 11-on-11 in shells.
Opening the morning with 7-on-7s against Long County, MCA focused on its passing game with both the first and second teams getting reps to hone on timing and route precision.
Although scores weren’t posted or kept for the public, McIntosh County scored the only touchdown in the first game of the day on a deep ball from quarterback JaReese Campbell to a receiver on the left sideline.
“He’s doing well right now,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “He read (the field) a lot better today. He was a little bit slow with the trigger, but he read well today, ran the ball well today and I thought he handled the offense pretty well.”
The second team, throughout the day, wasn’t as efficient with keeping possession as two interceptions were thrown and multiple snaps were either botched or too high for the quarterback to secure it.
After their first period with Long County, the Buccaneers welcomed the Pierce County Bears to the 7-on-7s. McIntosh struggled against the Class 3A team that won a state title in 2020 and reached the semifinals last season.
Offensively, McIntosh could not find open receivers as they threw three interceptions between the two quarterbacks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers allowed open plays in the middle of the field but were able to stand their ground on the short bubble screens and 50/50 balls.
Coach Warren told his team to grab their shoulder pads and move over to the practice field for 11-on-11 work.
The first team the Buccaneers squared off with was the New Hampstead Phoenix, a 4A program that went 7-4 and bowed out in the first round of the playoffs.
Opening the period with the offense on the field, the Buccaneers called for a designed quarterback run for Campbell. This would be one of the few positive plays of the period for McIntosh’s offense, with the first team throwing a poor toss to the left and the second team botching three snaps. Warren told his o-line that they needed to work and frustration boiled over with poor execution from his team.
On the defensive side, McIntosh allowed big plays up the middle of the field but just like they did in 7-on-7’s they forced pass deflections or negative plays. At one point in the final minutes of the period, the two teams got into a brief shoving match after a play.
After the final whistle blew, Warren brought his team over to the sidelines and told them to cut out all the extracurricular stuff after plays because during the season they would be ejected and suspended for the following game. Warren also told his team that none of the matchups today would be easy, that he wanted them to be hard so they could build as a group.
“First session we didn’t play very well on the offensive line,” Warren said. “I thought we picked it up after that, we’ve got some inconsistencies. We pretty much know who is going to start but we have been working on who’s going to be the backups. Some of those questions were answered today and some of those weren’t, we are kind of at the point where you’ve got to do your job and if you can’t do your job, then we;ve got to find somebody who can.”
A rematch with Pierce County followed suit and just as they did against New Hampstead, McIntosh opened the session with a designed quarterback run for Campbell.
Warren rested the first and second teams every few minutes to keep players fresh but to also see who can play a pivotal role as a backup when the season begins.
Defensively, the Buccaneers picked up on the habits of the Bears offense but the front four struggled to make moves off the line of scrimmage to reach the back field. During breaks after plays, assistant coaches told them to be physical with their hands.
With the whistle blowing for a 10 minute break before the fifth and final period of play, Warren gathered his team for words of encouragement. He told them during that period of play against Pierce that the effort they showed was spectacular.
“We didn’t play very physical against New Hampstead,” Warren said. “We played well defensively most of the day, but I thought offensively we sputtered, they hit our offensive line in the month and then we came out and played a Pierce team pretty well.”
In the final period against the Liberty County Panthers, a 3A school that was bounced in the second round of the playoffs, McIntosh’s defense had a stellar moment in single man coverage. On a deep ball to the right side of the field, the Panthers wide receiver leapt over the Buccaneers cornerback but instead of turning his head, the Buccaneers defender focused on knocking the ball out in mid air.
Offensively, the Buccaneers opened the period with their third consecutive quarterback run with Campbell. As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” In those seven minutes or so against Liberty County, McIntosh’s offense started to click with key run blocks to open holes for their end around plays.
After the final horn sounded to finish off OTA’s at McIntosh, Coach Warren spoke about what his team needs to work on with the season just over the horizon.
“Probably some checks on defense to some things that would hurt you, that you would normally adjust to,” Warren said after the OTA. “We just repped our base defense today. Offensively, we’ve got to get some consistency at center, and consistent with our blocks, and expand our vocabulary on our play calling and what we are doing.”