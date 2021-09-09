The Buccaneers are happy to be past the 6A schools kicking off their schedule, but that doesn’t mean their road will get any easier.
Fresh off its bye week, McIntosh County Academy welcomes Charlton County to The Ship in a rematch of a turning point game for the Buccaneers a year ago.
Last season, when MCA traveled to The Swamp to face off against 10th-ranked Charlton County, the Buccaneers were still just 5-8 under head coach Bradley Warren. Though McIntosh had advanced to the playoffs for the first time in three years, and narrowly lost at home in the opening round, there remained some lingering doubts around a program that had gone 4-15 over the two previous seasons.
But then the Buccaneers hit the road and knocked off an Indians program that was previously 124-25 at home against teams from the same classification since 1990 in a clear sign McIntosh County Academy was a contender once more.
“I did feel like it was a turnaround last year for sure,” Warren said. “We felt like we can play within Single A and be competitive, so it was a big deal last year.”
McIntosh went on to win six of its final eight games, the only losses coming at the hands of top 10 programs. Now, the Buccaneers (0-1-1) hope the Indians (2-0) can once again act as a spark plug fueling another surge.
Though MCA enters the contest as slight favorites this season, Charlton County has the ability to flip the script on the Buccaneers if they don’t play up to their standard.
“They’re pretty good,” Warren said. “They’ve got a good quarterback, they run the ball well, they fly around the ball defensively. It’s certainly not going to be an off night. They’re good enough to beat you at any given time.”
Charlton handled Long County 40-0 last week, racking up 389 yards of offense while holding its opponent to just 50 yards. Six-foot-three, 185-pound junior quarterback Jaylen King has the arm to challenge secondaries with the deep ball while serving as a threat to tuck the ball and pick up yards on the ground as well.
Defensively, McIntosh County Academy will turn to defensive end Quan Proctor, who has already notched 3.5 tackles for a loss among his nine total tackles, to shift the tide. Linebacker LaDerrious West has recorded two tackles for a loss, while Lake Linton leads the team with 20 total tackles.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers will face their first real test of the loss of standout running back Trenton Johnson. Johnson, a Savannah State signee, carried the ball 30 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s 29-21 victory over the Indians.
McIntosh County Academy rushed for 445 total yards in that contest with JaReese Campbell also crossing the 100-yard mark and scoring a touchdown on nine carries.
This season, Campbell has been but one piece in a running game that’s taken a more balanced approach.
Through two games, four runners have received at least 10 carries for the Buccaneers. Austin Crosby has been the relative bell cow with 38 rushes for 153 yards and a score, while Campbell (14 carries, 33 yards), Deondray Bacon (12 carries, 37 yards), and West (10 carries, 41 yards) have also contributed out of the wing-T.
“We haven’t really replicated (Johnson’s) performance; the difference is we’re more balanced right now,” Warren said. “We’ll have as many as six backs in the backfield Friday night. We’re trying to (replace Trenton) by sheer numbers rather than one individual…
“We run the wingbacks a little more than we have been, the fullback game is tough, but it’s just different. Most of our kids who run the ball play on defense, so we have to rotate them out.”