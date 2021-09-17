McIntosh County Academy jumped out to an 18-point lead over Bryan County in the first quarter, and rode the momentum to its first win of the season 42-0 Friday at The Ship.
The Buccaneers (1-2-1, 1-0 Region 3-A Public) entered the contest having scored just three touchdowns over their first three games before exceeding that output in 12 minutes of game time. By halftime, MCA led Bryan 30-0.
Bryan (1-3, 0-1) snapped the program’s 24-game losing streak in its season opener, but even if improved, it was still no match for McIntosh County Academy’s wing-T offense and a suffocating defense led by Will Jones and Quan Proctor. In fact, the Buccaneers didn’t allow a first down on the night.
Offensively, MCA scored on a trio of touchdown passes by Will Philmore, who delivered scoring tosses to Colby Reed, JaReese Campbell and Proctor. Ladarius West, Andrew Roberson and Austin Crosby also recorded touchdowns on the ground.
McIntosh improves to 17-6 all-time against Bryan County with the win, and Buccaneers’ head coach Bradley Warren remains undefeated against the region foe at 5-0. For Bryan, the loss drops the program to 2-36 over its past five seasons.
Next, the Buccaneers will look to extend the win streak to two when they visit Claxton for a region matchup at Bell Memorial Stadium.